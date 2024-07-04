Jetway Unveils the JNUC-ADN1: The NUC Form Factor Motherboard for Parcel Tracking Systems

Global leader in embedded computing, Jetway, today introduced the JNUC-ADN1, a versatile and high-performance NUC form factor motherboard. Designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern parcel tracking systems, the JNUC-ADN1 delivers robust connectivity and exceptional functionality in a compact form factor.

Enhanced Tracking Efficiency

With its high-speed network interfaces and robust connectivity options, the JNUC-ADN1 ensures real-time tracking and management of parcels, improving operational efficiency and accuracy.

· Multiple Connectivity Options: With 4 USB 3.2 Gen2 ports and 3 USB2 ports, the JNUC-ADN1 can easily connect to various peripherals such as barcode scanners, RFID readers, and printers used in parcel tracking systems.

· Network Capabilities: The dual 2.5GbE ports ensure fast and reliable network connections, which are essential for real-time tracking and data transmission to central servers or cloud services.

· Display Outputs: The HDMI 2.0b, DP1.4, and Type C DP outputs allow for connection to multiple monitors or display panels, which can be used for tracking dashboards, real-time monitoring, and user interfaces.

· Industrial Communication: The RS232/422/485 interface enables seamless integration with various industrial equipment, ensuring reliable data exchange and control.

· Expansion Options: The M.2 slots (2260/2280 M-key and 2230 E-key) provide the flexibility to add SSDs for fast storage solutions and wireless communication modules if needed.

Flexible Deployment: The compact NUC form factor and flexible power input options make the JNUC-ADN1 ideal for diverse deployment environments, from warehouses to logistics centers.

Optimized for Parcel Tracking Systems

The JNUC-ADN1 is tailored to optimize parcel tracking systems, providing reliable and efficient operation. Its advanced connectivity options and powerful processing capabilities streamline operations, ensuring accurate and timely parcel tracking.

And More…

The small form factor of the NUC motherboard allows JNUC-ADN1 to be easily integrated into limited spaces, such as kiosks, tracking stations, or mobile units. Also well-suited for Digital Signage, Industrial Automation, and Edge Computing.

The JNUC-ADN1 is now in mass production and available for order via Jetway’s contact page. To learn more about the JNUC-ADN1, please visit www.jetwayipc.com/product/jnuc-adn1/