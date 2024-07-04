TANAKA Precious Metals to Provide Award Items and Ceremony Souvenirs for the International Friendly Matches of the Japan Men’s National Blind Football Team at the “DAICEL Blind Football Japan Cup 2024 in Osaka” to Begin on July 4

TOKYO, July 4, 2024 – (JCN Newswire) – TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), the pure holding company of TANAKA Precious Metals, will provide award items and ceremony souvenirs for the international friendly matches of the Japan Men’s National Blind Football Team at the “DAICEL Blind Football Japan Cup 2024 in Osaka” (organized by the NPO Japan Blind Football Association, JBFA) to be held from Thursday, July 4 to Sunday, July 7 at Grand Front Osaka Umekita Plaza.

TANAKA Precious Metals has been a partner of the JBFA and a sponsor of the Japan Blind Football Women’s National Team since 2017, supporting their activities to raise awareness of and promote blind football. By cooperating with the “DAICEL Blind Football Japan Cup 2024 in Osaka” by providing award items and commemorative items, we aim to contribute to the further development of blind soccer in Japan and around the world.

About the “DAICEL Blind Football Japan Cup 2024 in Osaka”

The DAICEL Blind Football Japan Cup 2024 in Osaka is the last tournament before the main event in Paris this September for the Japan Men’s National Blind Football Team, which is riding high after finishing 4th at the IBSA World Grand Prix held in France this May.

The tournament will feature four countries, including Japan. The schedule includes a round-robin competition from July 4 to July 6, followed by the finals and the third-place match on Sunday, July 7.

The venue, Grand Front Osaka Umekita Plaza, is located right in front of Osaka Station, making it a bustling area with high foot traffic. This tournament allows passersby to watch the matches for free, providing an opportunity for those unfamiliar with blind football or who have never had the chance to watch it live. Additionally, all matches will be live-streamed on JBFA’s official YouTube channel.

Tournament Overview

Tournament Name: DAICEL Blind Football Japan Cup 2024 in Osaka

Organizer: NPO Japan Blind Football Association

Dates: July 4, 2024 – July 7, 2024

Venue: Grand Front Osaka Umekita Plaza (4-1 Ofukacho, Kita-ku, Osaka)

Contributions by TANAKA Precious Metals

Team Awards

– Champion Team: Champions Trophy

– Champion Team Players: Champions Medals

– Runner-up Team: Runners-up Plaque

– Runner-up Team Players: Runners-up Medals

Individual Awards

– Most Valuable Player: Commemorative Item (Plaque)

– Top Scorer: Commemorative Item (Plaque)

– Best Goalkeeper: Commemorative Item (Plaque)

Referee Awards

– Referees: Medals

About TANAKA Precious Metals

Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA Precious Metals has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volumes of precious metals handled. Over the course of many years, TANAKA has not only manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry but also provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and around the world collaborate and cooperate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,355 employees, the group’s consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, was 611 billion yen.

