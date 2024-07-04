Nanitor and Exclusive Networks, North America, Announce Global CTEM Distribution Partnership

Reykjavik, Iceland and San Jose, CA, July 2nd 2024 — Nanitor, a global leader in Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), and Exclusive Networks, a leading global trusted cybersecurity specialist for digital infrastructure, are thrilled to announce a new strategic partnership. Under this agreement, Exclusive Networks will be the exclusive distributor of Nanitor’s pioneering CTEM platform across The Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions.

The collaboration between Nanitor and Exclusive Networks is poised to significantly enhance the cybersecurity landscape by providing businesses worldwide with access to Nanitor’s advanced CTEM solutions. Nanitor’s platform is designed to continuously monitor, assess, and manage cybersecurity threats, ensuring that organizations can proactively mitigate potential risks and maintain robust security postures.

Heimir Gunnlaugsson, Chief Executive Officer at Nanitor, commented:

“We are excited to partner with Exclusive Networks, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity. This partnership will enable us to extend our reach globally and provide unparalleled threat exposure management to a wider audience. Together, we will empower businesses to proactively manage and mitigate cybersecurity risks.”

Brian Vincik, Senior Vice President, Exclusive Networks, North America, added:

“Teaming up with Nanitor is a significant step forward in our mission to provide cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to our partners across The Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. Nanitor’s CTEM platform is a game-changer in the industry, and we are proud to offer this innovative technology to our network. We look forward to a successful partnership that will drive growth and enhance security for our customers globally.”

Nanitor’s CTEM platform stands out in the market due to its real-time threat intelligence capabilities, comprehensive risk management features, and user-friendly interface. By integrating this platform into their offerings, Exclusive Networks will be able to provide their extensive client base across multiple regions with a powerful tool to combat evolving cyber threats. This partnership underscores the commitment of both companies to deliver state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions and to support businesses in navigating the increasingly complex digital landscape.

Through this collaboration, businesses across various industries will benefit from the combined strengths of Nanitor’s cutting-edge technology and Exclusive Networks’ extensive distribution network and expertise. The partnership is expected to drive significant growth, enhance security measures, and provide businesses with the tools needed to thrive in an era where cybersecurity is paramount.

For further information, please contact:

Christopher Ayliffe

Chief Marketing Officer, Nanitor

Email: chris@nanitor.com

Phone: +354 571 9080

About Nanitor:

Nanitor is a leading provider of Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) solutions, dedicated to helping organizations proactively manage and mitigate cyber threats. With a focus on innovation and excellence, Nanitor offers advanced cybersecurity solutions that deliver real-time threat intelligence and comprehensive risk management.

About Exclusive Networks:

Exclusive Networks is a global cybersecurity specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, the company combines a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organization. Its best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. The company’s services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information, visit www.exclusive-networks.com/usa/.