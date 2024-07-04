Merrimac Industrial Sales Donates Lifesaving Equipment to Haverhill, Mass. Fire Department

Merrimac Industrial Sales, a leading provider of power tools for tradespeople, custom electrical panels, and stock electrical components in the Greater Haverhill area, donated a high-powered electric chop saw made by Milwaukee Tools to the Haverhill Fire Department. This essential equipment was presented to Chief Robert O’Brien at the Fire Department’s Water Street station on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

The high-powered chop saw holds significant importance for the Fire Department as it plays a crucial role in rescue operations. Specifically, the saw will enable firefighters to efficiently cut open vehicles involved in accidents, facilitating quicker and safer extraction of victims.

“We are proud to support the Haverhill Fire Department with this donation,” said Phil Aberizk, Jr., President of Merrimac Industrial Sales. “Ensuring that our local first responders have access to the necessary tools for their lifesaving work is a priority for us. This chop saw will enhance their capabilities during rescue operations, potentially saving precious minutes in critical situations.”

Representatives from Merrimac Industrial Sales and the Haverhill Fire Department were present at the presentation ceremony, including the firefighters who will use the saw in their everyday duties as heroes serving their community.

About Merrimac Industrial Sales:

Merrimac Industrial Sales has been a trusted supplier of power tools for tradespeople, custom electrical panels, and stock electrical components in Haverhill, MA, since 1978. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, Merrimac Industrial Sales serves a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, construction, and public safety. They can be seen online at merrimacindustrial.com.