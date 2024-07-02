Marsh Creek Social Works Earns B Corp Certification in Recognition of Social, Environmental Impact

Marsh Creek Social Works, a philanthropy consulting firm, announced today that they are now certified as a B CorporationTM (B CorpTM). The certification from B LabTM makes Marsh Creek Social Works part of a global community of over 8,700 businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact, transparency, and accountability.

Marsh Creek Social Works is the first Certified B Corporation in Adams County, PA, and the 27th Veteran-Owned company to achieve these standards.

“We are honored to join the B Corp movement alongside other social enterprises with the goal of using business for good. Our mission has always been to support the mission of companies that prioritize the well-being of people, communities, and our environment as well as sustainable business practices.” – Eric Miller, CEO and Founder, Marsh Creek Social Works

B Corp certification is a thorough and robust process administered by the nonprofit B Lab. The process sees a company’s operations and business model evaluated for its impact on its workers, community, environment, and customers.

“Undergoing the rigorous B Corp certification process deepened our commitment to high standards of social and environmental performance in our business practices and our ability to support our clients with maximizing their impact.” -Eric Campbell, Advising Director, Marsh Creek Social Works

Marsh Creek Social Works’ efforts to support its philanthropic and nonprofit clients in growing their impact played a central role in its B Corp certification. These efforts have included helping build a new corporate foundation, improving the operational efficiency of a program providing free access to medicine for low-income individuals, designing a grant program focused on financial education for underserved communities, conducting a regional nonprofit needs assessment, and much more. Marsh Creek Social Work is a member of both the Gettysburg and Adams County Chamber of Commerce and the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce.

About Marsh Creek Social Works

Founded in 2020, Marsh Creek Social Works is a social sector consulting firm that provides evidence-based solutions to help organizations achieve their social impact goals. The first of the firm’s three lines of business is its advisory services, where it partners with mission-driven organizations to deliver coaching, training, planning, operations, and strategy support to maximize client impact. Marsh Creek Social Works’ second line of business is bookkeeping and accounting services for nonprofits and small businesses that ensures these organizations can focus on serving their customers and delivering social impact. The firm’s final line of business entails making impact investments to companies pursuing social returns alongside financial returns.

For more information, visit https://marshcreeksocialworks.com/.

Marsh Creek Social Works Contact

Dr. Eric W. Miller | CEO & Founder | eric@marshcreeksocialworks.com

Eric Campbell | Director of Advising | ecampbell@marshcreeksocialworks.com

About B Lab

Formed in 2006, B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. The nonprofit is known for certifying B Corporations, which are companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance. This global network of organizations leads economic systems change to support a collective vision of an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy. B Lab also creates standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structure of capitalism. By harnessing the power of business, B Lab positively impacts more than 150 industries in more than 80 countries, helping them balance profit with business.

For more information, visit https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/.