LGBTQ+ Screenplay Shining Light on Opioid Crisis Unveils Title & New Website

Today, writer Christine Oliva-Castillo announces her multi-award winning film script has a new title and a new website to promote the screenplays message. “Worthy” was previously known by the working title “You Are What You Love” and while the title has changed, the message has not.

The script, inspired by true events, depicts the harsh realities of addiction and the challenging road to recovery. The main character, based largely on Oliva-Castillo’s own experience, overcomes an opioid addiction and then amid rising overdose rates steps into a government role to improve the systems meant to support the 46.8 million Americans currently struggling with drug addiction.

The screenplay has secured four festival wins including recognitions by the Toronto Female Festival, LGBTQ Unbordered Film Festival, and the NY Screenwriting Awards and recently announced that Oscar-nominated Bradley Raymond will co-direct the film alongside Oliva-Castillo.

In order to promote and produce the screenplay and its message, the team launched a website and is seeking partnerships to advance its mission of making treatment more accessible. Visit https://jointheworthy.com/ to learn more.

When asked about the significance of the name change writer Christine Oliva-Castillo said, “The title Worthy is intended to contrast the deep-rooted stigma faced by those with substance abuse disorders,” said Oliva-Castillo. “I wrote the screenplay based on my own experience and as a reminder that we are all worthy of respect and unwavering support.”

For more information about the screenplay and its author, contact Angela Earl.