Michael Terence Publishing Announce “Redefine Your Narrative

Redefine Your Narrative – Rediscover Your Identity and Walk in Purpose

A book where the challenges Christian women face in committed relationships are explored with profound insight and empathy. Delving deep into the heart of relational tribulations, this book navigates the complexities of understanding God amidst turmoil, offering invaluable wisdom equally applicable to men.

Not just for couples in crisis… this book serves as a beacon of validation and empowerment, reshaping the readers narrative with each chapter.

While the spotlight shines on troubled couples, the principles unveiled transcend gender and relationship types, resonating with anyone navigating the intricacies of human connection-be it between in-laws, siblings, colleagues, or parent-child bonds.

With clarity, validation, and guidance at its core, this book aims to empower the reader to redefine their narrative, embrace healing, and forge more robust, more meaningful relationships.

Redefine Your Narrative – Rediscover Your Identity and Walk in Purpose is available in multiple formats worldwide:

Paperback / Hardcover: 400 pages

ISBN-13: 9781800947641 and 9781800947641 / 9781800947658

Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.26 x 22.86 cm

Amazon Kindle eBook: B0D2JJ125M

Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/RYN

Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024

About Miriam mathew

Connect online: thrivewithmiriam.com OR facebook.com/ThrivewithMiriam

