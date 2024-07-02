Michael Terence Publishing Announce “Redefine Your Narrative

About Redefine Your Narrative – Rediscover Your Identity and Walk in Purpose
A book where the challenges Christian women face in committed relationships are explored with profound insight and empathy. Delving deep into the heart of relational tribulations, this book navigates the complexities of understanding God amidst turmoil, offering invaluable wisdom equally applicable to men.
Not just for couples in crisis… this book serves as a beacon of validation and empowerment, reshaping the readers narrative with each chapter.
While the spotlight shines on troubled couples, the principles unveiled transcend gender and relationship types, resonating with anyone navigating the intricacies of human connection-be it between in-laws, siblings, colleagues, or parent-child bonds.
With clarity, validation, and guidance at its core, this book aims to empower the reader to redefine their narrative, embrace healing, and forge more robust, more meaningful relationships.
Redefine Your Narrative – Rediscover Your Identity and Walk in Purpose is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback / Hardcover: 400 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800947641 and 9781800947641 / 9781800947658
Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.26 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0D2JJ125M
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/RYN
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2024
About Miriam mathew
Connect online: thrivewithmiriam.com OR facebook.com/ThrivewithMiriam
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002