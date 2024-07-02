Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda Co. and Bazooka Candy Brands Team Up Again to Unveil New Ring Pop® Craft Soda Flavors

Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda Co. is thrilled to announce the launch of two new refreshing Ring Pop® craft soda flavors: Strawberry and Watermelon, hitting shelves this month. This exciting release follows the successful debut of the Ring Pop® Blue Raspberry and Berry Blast flavors earlier this year, available for purchase in select FYE, ShopRite, Spencer’s, Albertsons, Lolli and Pops and BoxLunch stores, as well as hundreds of independent retailers including restaurants, board game and comic book stores, and general stores.

The new Ring Pop® Strawberry and Watermelon flavors will be part of a variety 12-pack that includes the full lineup of Wild Bill’s Ring Pop® flavors. These new flavors will also be immediately available in 92 Giant Eagle locations across the Northeast, just in time for this year’s 4th of July celebrations. Fans can also purchase these new flavors on Amazon and the Wild Bill’s website.

Additionally, these exciting new flavors will be available on tap at select fairs, festivals, and conventions later this year, bringing the nostalgic experience to even more fans.

Michael Russo, Chief Growth Officer at Wild Bill’s, shared his excitement about the partnership expansion: “We’re excited to deliver another round of mind-watering and mouth-bending flavors that not only evoke cherished old memories but also help create new ones over a shared nostalgic soda flavor.”

Bazooka Candy Brands also expressed their enthusiasm for the collaboration. “We’re incredibly excited to continue our partnership with Wild Bill’s, bringing our most popular Ring Pop flavors to a fun fizzy format. The new Strawberry and Watermelon flavors are perfect additions to the Wild Bill’s lineup, offering fans a delicious and nostalgic treat,” said Rebecca Silberfarb, Vice President of Marketing at Bazooka Candy Brands.

The licensing agency that brought these companies together, Lisa Marks Associates (LMA), echoed this sentiment, highlighting the success of the ongoing partnership: “We’re thrilled to see the continued success of the Wild Bill’s and Ring Pop collaboration. The new flavors capture the fun and nostalgia that fans love,” said Lisa Marks, President of LMA.

About Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda Co.

Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda Co. has been crafting premium, non-alcoholic cane sugar sodas for over 20 years, serving more than a million customers at events nationwide. Renowned for our nostalgia-evoking flavors, Wild Bill’s beverages can be found online, in select retailers, and at hundreds of events each year. As a veteran-owned and operated business, Wild Bill’s is dedicated to supporting veterans through meaningful employment opportunities and partnerships with veteran-focused non-profits.

About Bazooka Candy Brands

Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Bazooka Companies, LLC and produces iconic, high-quality candy products including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.bazookacandybrands.com.

About Ring Pop

Ring Pop® is the ultimate iconic wearable candy and has been a party favorite since launching in 1977. For over 45 years, Ring Pop has been adored and enjoyed by kids and adults around the world and is known for adding a level of over-the-top fun to any moment, gift or occasion. Being in the Bazooka Candy Brands portfolio that continuously offers innovation to the edible entertainment category, the brand has expanded to produce even more delicious Ring Pop flavors and treats including Jumbo Ring Pop®, Ring Pop Gummy Rings, and Ring Pop Gummy Gems®. Ring Pop is available in the fan-favorite fruity flavors of Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, Berry Blast, and many more tasty flavors.

About Lisa Marks Associates (LMA)

LMA is a creative, full-service Licensing and Marketing Agency, focusing on strategic brand building, long-term equity enhancement, and revenue generation. LMA is unique in bringing clients innovative licensing expertise from the world’s leading entertainment companies to develop powerful, cohesive, turnkey licensing programs. Based in New York, LMA consists of a coalition of experts and industry leaders in the fields of Licensing and Merchandising, Creative Development and Design, Product Development, Retail Business Development, and Multimedia Brand Extensions. For more information, please visit www.LMA-Inc.com.

Social Handles

Wild Bill’s Olde Fashioned Soda Co.:

IG: @WildBillsSoda

FB: /WildBillsSoda

Website: drinkwildbills.com

Bazooka Candy Brands:

IG: @RingPopOfficial

FB: /RingPop

Website: https://www.ringpopcandy.com/