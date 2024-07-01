Markets for Makers Returns to Jacksonville This Weekend

This indoor seasonal market will feature over 90 makers offering a wide array of handcrafted and unique items, including home decor, clothing, accessories, jewelry, ceramics, art, and more. Attendees can also enjoy a free DIY station, delicious food and drinks, and fun photo walls, all while filling their complimentary market tote bag with their purchases.

General admission tickets start at $8 online and provide access during a specific time slot, allowing guests to stay as long as they wish. VIP tickets start at $15 online and include early access, an upgraded tote bag, and more. Tickets at the door are $15, subject to availability. Kids under 12 get in free, making this a perfect family outing.

Markets for Makers prides themselves in creating markets in cities across the U.S. allowing attendees to support local and national makers and small businesses.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Markets for Makers’ website.