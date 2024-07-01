Lauren T. McGarity Inducted Into America’s Top Lawyers by the American Law Society

The American Law Society proudly welcomes Lauren T. McGarity as its newest esteemed member listed among America’s Top Lawyers. Recognized for her exemplary legal expertise and unwavering commitment to ethical standards, Lauren’s induction underscores her dedication to the legal profession.

With over nine years of active membership in the Ohio Bar Association and a wealth of experience across diverse areas of business and educational domains.

Lauren T. McGarity has consistently demonstrated her proficiency in Business Formation, Probate, and Family Law. As the Founder and Principal attorney of Lauren T. McGarity Legal Counsel, LLC, she brings a unique blend of practical wisdom and personalized advocacy to each client interaction.

Lauren’s professional journey is marked by a rich tapestry of accomplishments. Prior to her legal career, she spent over 25 years as an entrepreneur and executive, spearheading both for-profit and non-profit ventures. Her diverse background includes founding a dispute resolution firm renowned for its innovative problem-solving methodologies and serving as the executive director of a nationally recognized non-profit organization.

Commenting on her induction, Lauren remarked, “I am deeply honored to join the ranks of America’s Top Lawyers. Throughout my career, my guiding principle has been to prioritize the unique interests and values of each client, providing them with practical legal advice, personalized advocacy, and alternative solutions.”

Lauren T. McGarity holds a Juris Doctor degree from Capital University Law School and a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism, Political Science, and Psychology from The Ohio State University. Her multifaceted expertise and unwavering dedication to her clients have positioned her as a trusted legal advisor in the Columbus, Ohio community and beyond.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lauren T. McGarity to the American Law Society,” stated Valerie Arnold, a member of the American Law Society Board. “Her outstanding track record and commitment to excellence make her a valuable addition to our esteemed community of legal professionals.”