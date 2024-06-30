This Summer, Get to the Core of Your Pursuits: A New Reality Show Ignites the Passion Within

Prepare to be inspired by a new breed of reality TV. This summer, UVO Media Productions unveils Getting to the Core, a groundbreaking series that dives deep into the lives of purpose-driven entrepreneurs.

Getting to the Core

transcends the boundaries of typical reality programming. This show is a movement, a rallying cry for those yearning to chase their dreams with unwavering determination. Each episode delves into the personal and professional struggles of a diverse cast, as they navigate the exhilarating highs and challenging lows of entrepreneurship. Witness their resilience, creativity, and unwavering pursuit of bringing transformative ideas to life.

The Creative Force Behind the Lens

Victoria T. Lee

, the show’s vivacious producer, writer, and author, brings her visionary spirit to the forefront. Driven by a desire to make a lasting impact, Lee has assembled a team of exceptional talent. Keisha “WriteNow” Allen, a captivating writer, infuses the series with her unique perspective on human connection. Cinematographer Torri Brown translates their vision into stunning visuals, drawing viewers deeper into the emotional core of each story.

Meet the Movers and Shakers

Tayo Ishola-Aranmolate

leads the charge, guiding viewers through the journeys of five remarkable co-stars. From the realms of fashion and culinary arts to music and psychological therapy, this dynamic group shares their unique paths to success. Be captivated by their stories, their passion, and the powerful connections they forge along the way.

The Cast: Everyday Heroes on Extraordinary Journeys

Tayo Ishola-Aranmolate (Fashion & Social Entrepreneur, Organizational Psychologist): Fueled by her own experiences, Tayo merges artistic expression with humanitarianism.

Chef Amina Ly: Born in Senegal, Amina's culinary journey began in her grandmother's kitchen and blossomed into a Master's degree in International Culinary Chef.

Marsha Elle (Singer/Songwriter, Bionic Model, Actress, Disability Advocate): Delivering hope and inclusivity, Marsha uses her voice and platform to inspire.

Lory Toussaint (Licensed Mental Health Counselor): With empathy and expertise, Lory helps individuals and families navigate personal challenges.

Dionysius "Dion" Burton (Fashion & Portrait Photographer): Dion's artistic passion shines through every lens, capturing the essence of beauty and humanity.

Merle Liivand (National Swimmer, Model, Aquapreneur, CEO): A modern-day mermaid and 5x Guinness World Record Holder, Merle embodies a life of passion and exploration.

Getting to the Core promises an emotional roller coaster, igniting a spark within you. Prepare to be motivated by the cast’s unwavering determination, to feel a surge of admiration for their achievements, and to be inspired to pursue your own purpose-driven path.

Join the Movement

Getting to the Core

is more than just a show; it’s a call to action. Embrace the journey, ignite your own passion, and discover the transformative power of living with purpose.

