Elkos Pens Proud to be the Official Stationery Partner of the International Conference of CA Students

Organized by the Board of Studies, the conference was themed “Drishti se Shrishti,” reflecting the vision of creating a better world through innovative and insightful perspectives. The event brought together future leaders in accounting, providing a platform for CA students to explore and discuss diverse viewpoints that influence and shape our world today.

“We are honoured to have been a part of this significant event,” said Vijay Singh, Marketing Executive, Elkos Pen Ltd. “Supporting the next generation of chartered accountants is in line with our commitment to fostering education and professional growth. Our collaboration with ICAI for this conference underscores our dedication to providing high-quality stationery that meets the needs of aspiring professionals.”

The conference featured a series of engaging sessions, workshops, and keynote addresses by renowned experts in the field of accounting and finance. Participants had the opportunity to gain valuable insights, network with peers and industry leaders, and enhance their understanding of the ever-evolving landscape of accountancy.

Elkos Pens supplied a range of stationery products for the conference, ensuring that all participants had access to the best writing instruments and materials. This partnership highlights Elkos Pens’ commitment to supporting educational initiatives and professional development events.

About Elkos Pens:

Elkos Pens is a leading manufacturer of writing instruments known for their quality and innovation. With a diverse range of products including ball pens, gel pens, and markers, Elkos Pens is dedicated to enhancing the writing experience for users around the world. For more information, visit https://www.elkospens.com.

Contact:

Vijay Singh

info ( @ ) elkospens dot com

033-6607-9643

Follow Us:

Facebook ( @ ) elkospens

###