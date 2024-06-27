Hong Kong – Government Flying Service and Civil Aviation Flight University of China sign MOU to underpin closer collaboration on talent exchange and youth incubation (with photos)

Government Flying Service and Civil Aviation Flight University of China sign MOU to underpin closer collaboration on talent exchange and youth incubation (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



​The Government Flying Service (GFS) and the Civil Aviation Flight University of China (CAFUC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) today (June 27) to underpin closer collaboration.



Witnessed by the Controller of the GFS, Captain West Wu, and Vice-President of the CAFUC Mr Ouyang Ting, the MOU was signed by the Chief Pilot (Training and Standards) of the GFS, Captain Wong Yiu-hong, and the President of Guanghan Flight College of the CAFUC, Mr Ge Zhibin.



The MOU aims to further implement the construction of emergency response and rescue forces proposed in the National 14th Five-Year Plan through better nurturing of aviation rescue command talent, pilots and technical support forces, and providing more opportunities for young people in Hong Kong to develop their careers in the aviation industry.



Captain Wu said at the signing ceremony that he hoped the co-operation will leverage the strengths of both parties in the aviation profession to deepen talent exchanges and offer opportunities to young people in Hong Kong aspiring to join the aviation industry to contribute to the emergency response and rescue effort of the country.