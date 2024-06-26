Vistula Management Company Appoints Selena Vives as Chief Operating Officer

VMC is pleased to announce the appointment of Selena Vives as their new Chief Operating Officer. Selena brings over 25 years of experience in the affordable housing sector and property management.

With a proven track record of leadership at major companies, Selena has successfully overseen large teams and spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency and service quality. Her visionary approach and extensive expertise make her an invaluable addition to the VMC Executive team.

“We are excited to welcome Selena Vives as our new COO,” said Lisa Keller, Business Development at VMC. “Her deep understanding of the affordable housing sector, combined with her leadership experience, will be instrumental in driving VMC’s growth and enhancing our service delivery.”

Selena’s appointment underscores VMC’s commitment to strengthening its leadership team with seasoned professionals who share the company’s vision for excellence in property management. VMC looks forward to the innovative strategies and operational enhancements she will bring to the organization.

She will work diligently along with Kathleen Crowley and Tracey Franklin to bring exciting growth and opportunities to VMC’s already robust portfolio.

Kathleen Crowley, with over 20 years of experience in affordable housing and property management, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Her strong skills in property management finance will be instrumental in driving VMC’s continued growth and success. We are delighted to have Kathleen in this leadership position and look forward to her contributions to the team.

Tracey Franklin, with over a decade of experience in the affordable housing sector, brings exceptional knowledge and expertise in compliance and operations.

Her extensive background in the Toledo, Ohio area has equipped her with the skills and insights necessary to excel in this role. Tracey’s commitment to improving housing affordability and her deep understanding of regulatory compliance will be invaluable as VMC continues to expand its housing initiatives.

“We are thrilled to have Tracey join our team,” said Selena Vives, COO at VMC. “Her experience and passion for affordable housing will play a crucial role in advancing our mission and serving our community effectively.”

VMC’s dedication to excellence is reflected in its ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team with industry veterans. And we look forward to the positive impact these three professionals will undoubtedly have on the organization and the communities it serves. Watch our website for exciting updates.

