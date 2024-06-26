JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation Set to Celebrate 7th Foundation Day and Annual Innovation Conclave in Delhi

JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) announced its 7th Foundation Day and Annual Innovation Conclave, in collaboration with JITO North Zone and JITO New Delhi Chapter. The event is slated to happen in New Delhi, on the 6th and 7th of July, 2024. This year’s theme, “Ideas to Impact: Cultivating Innovation and Entrepreneurship,” promises to bring together some of the brightest minds in the industry for a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurial excellence.

The event features an impressive lineup of delegates from India and abroad, including Union Cabinet Ministers, unicorn founders, 50+ portfolio startups and companies, 50+ VCs and Angel Funds, Institutional Investors, Ecosystem Partners, and 500+ high-net-worth individuals and ultra-HNI family offices from the ecosystem.

The list of luminary speakers from the Indian startup universe includes Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder of One97 & PayTm; Aadit Palicha, Co-Founder & CEO of Zepto; Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder of Zerodha; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder of Infoedge; Manoharlal Ji Agarwal, Director of Haldiram; Ankit Nagori, Founder of CureFoods; Ritesh Malik, Founder & CEO of Innov8; Nitin Sethi, Chief Digital Officer of Adani One SuperApp, Adani Digital & AI Labs; Dheeraj Jain, Founder of Redcliffe Labs; Arjun Vaidya, Co-Founder of V3 Ventures and Founder of Dr. Vaidya’s; V Krishnan, Co-founder and Group President of Just Dial; Deepak Jain, Co-founder of FlexiLoans; Harsh Shah, Co-Founder of FYND; Mukesh Jain, CTO-VP of Capegemini; and Nidhi Choudhari, CEO of MSINS.

The event will also observe participation from prominent startup investors including Rishabh Mariwala, Managing Partner of Sharrp Ventures, Director of Marico Ltd. & Kaya Ltd; Punit Shah, Managing Partner of Alteria Capital; Sachin Oswal, Founder of Originity; Sumit Jain, ED & Venture Partner of Playbook Partners; Ashish Kumar, Co-Founder and GP of Fundamentu; Amish Dedhia, Principal of Chiratae Ventures; Aparajit Bhandarkar, Partner at Varanium NexGen Fintech Fund; and Dhanpal Jhaveri, CEO of Eversource Capital (Vice Chairman of Everstone Group).

The flagship JITO Shark Angels will witness participation from Sharks like Manohar Lal Agarwal, Director of Haldiram; Anuja Lunkad Joshi, Co-Founder of Interflora; Natasha Malpani Oswal, Venture Partner of KAE Capital; Hemant Jain, MD of KLJ Group; Vinay Jain, Founder and Director of MLM India; and Nitin Jain, Co-founder of OfBusiness.

This year, JIIF continues its tradition of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. The organization made a strong impression at Startup Mahakumbh ’24, reaffirming its dedication to promoting entrepreneurial excellence. An equally remarkable imprint was made at the JITO Dubai International Summit 2024, where JIIF hosted JITO Shark Angels, which was a big success.

Bajrang Bothra, Chairman of the North Zone, comments, “The 7th JIIF Foundation Day and Annual Innovation Conclave is set to be a landmark event. With over 300 angel investors, 100 startups, 25 speakers, and numerous international investors, it promises unparalleled cross-pollination of industry leaders in the startup space.”

Reflecting on last year’s successful event in Hyderabad, where former Honourable Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and former Honourable Minister of State for the Ministry of Electronics and IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, served as chief guests and keynote speakers, there was significant recognition of the country’s evolving technology landscape. Shekhawat remarked on the sustainability startups, stating, “We are approaching a revolution in water management, fueled by innovation, technology, and the dynamic energy of startups. These emerging enterprises are leading the way in creating sustainable water solutions, thus contributing to the upliftment of the Indian economy.” Minister Chandrasekhar highlighted the advancements since 2014, noting the expansion from a primarily IT-focused industry to a diversified tech ecosystem encompassing deep tech, AI, data economy, semiconductor design, microelectronics, and high-performance computing.

Rajat Mehta, Chairman of JIIF, further expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, “As an Incubator and Angel Network, we are dedicated to consistently supporting entrepreneurs. This commitment underscores our role in guiding startups and enabling them to succeed in a competitive market. By offering mentorship, funding, and strategic support, we aim to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.”

Mayur Jain, Chairman of JITO New Delhi, contends, “As the capital, Delhi’s geographical advantage will draw investors globally, creating a platform to boost India’s fast-growing startup ecosystem. With interactions planned with top policymakers, bureaucrats, and diplomats, we aim to showcase the country’s strategic tech advancements to our forward-thinking investors.”