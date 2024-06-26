Colab Cloud Appoints Mr. Amardeep Singh as an Executive Director – to play a key role in Tech enabled Sports Business

Colab Cloud Platforms Limited (BSE: 542866), a leading technology solutions provider, which has recently announced its strategic diversification into the Sports Management and Sports Technology industry appoints Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Mr. Amardeep Singh, as the new Executive Director of the company. This strategic addition to the leadership team is poised to further strengthen Colab Cloud’s position in the market and drive its vision into the Sports Management and Sports Technology industry.

In a span of two months, this is the second significant change in the board after the appointment of Mr. Puneet Singh, a veteran businessman with diversified business interests including Real estate, Finance, Entertainment, Sports and Hospitality, etc, as a Managing Director of the company.

Amardeep Singh is a seasoned leader with over two decades of experience with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation. Being a Master in Computer Applications from Kurukshetra University, Amardeep started his journey as a technology consultant. He was e- Advisor to Supply Chain Council of Singapore and the Founder Member of Technical committee on web-services, nominated by Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore.

Amardeep, in various capacities, has been involved with world’s topmost consulting companies like Mackenzie, Cap Gemini E&Y and Deloitte Consulting etc. and has been instrumental in setting up multiple successful enterprises across Asia.

A technocrat turned sports & entertainment entrepreneur with experience in technical software product designs, supply chains to sports management, and film production.

Amardeep has been engaged in more than 40+ film projects in varied capacities including setting up, marketing, branding, promoting & producing them. He has worked closely with multiple studios/production houses including Viacom 18, Dar Motion Picture, UTV, Reliance Entertainment, Friday Filmworks, AKFPL, Mukta Arts etc.

Amardeep evangelized sports management in India and has a history of managing cream talent from various sporting fields. He has collaborated with likes of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly, The Great Khali, Pankaj Advani, Milkha Singh, Murali Kartik, Rameez Raja, Jayasurya, Jonty Rodes, etc., and incubated/consulted multiple sports properties like IPL, ISL, CCL, CWE to mention a few.

Being a philanthropist Amardeep is the founder of ASR Foundation, an organization that is working towards Disaster Management, Human Rights, Education & Empowerment.

The Board of Directors of Colab Cloud Platforms Limited, at their meeting held on June 25, 2024, considered the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and approved the appointment of Mr. Amardeep Singh as an Executive Director.

In his role as Executive Director, Singh will be Spearheading the company’s strategic initiatives, driving operational excellence, and leading the expansion into Sports Technology and Management.