HBCU Leggings’ Founder, Amina Hammond, Garners National Attention and Success

Amina Hammond, a proud 2006 graduate of Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, is making significant strides with her innovative brand, HBCU Leggings.

Since its establishment, the company has been designing leggings, hoodies, tees, and blankets. According to Amina, “The 2020 election of fellow Howard graduate, Vice-President Kamala Harris was quite inspirational.”

In 2021, Amina applied for and received approval for licensing with Howard University. Subsequently, she sold over $75K in 2 weeks and donated $17K to the university. Building on this success, she obtained additional licenses for other HBCUs, and is now licensed with a total of ten prestigious institutions.

In a major achievement, HBCU Leggings has been approved for distribution in two major retailers, as well as in 13 HBCU campus bookstores. The brand has also been licensed with Delta Sigma Theta, allowing them to vend at the Eastern regional conference in August.

Looking towards the future, Amina has started an internship program for HBCU students that begins in June 2024. Additionally, she has completed her first large sponsorship with Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage and Maria More, co-host on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Excitingly, Amina will be doing a sponsorship at the end of June with Love Healthy at the BET Experience (BET Awards weekend), which will also include Maria More and other special guests to be announced.

Amina Hammond and HBCU Leggings continue to make waves in the industry, showcasing the rich legacy and pride of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. For more information, visit www.hbculeggings.com.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Amina Hammond

HBCU Leggings

ceo@hbculeggings.com

202.203.0269