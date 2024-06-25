LAPP Launches its First Bio-Cable in Series Production for Sustainable Connectivity

For LAPP as a family business, climate protection has always been part of our DNA. As a result, the company is constantly working on continuing to improve the carbon footprint of its own products and processes – especially for copper and plastics. While copper already uses large quantities of secondary raw materials, LAPP is now working intensively on the sustainable optimisation of sheath materials and is further promoting the use of bio-based plastics.

LAPP presents the ETHERLINE® FD bioP Cat.5e, its first bio-cable in series production. This sustainable variant with a bio-based outer sheath consists of 43 per cent renewable raw materials (in accordance with ASTM D6866). The data cable consists of a partially bio-based sheath material. The product properties are the same as for the standard variant made of purely fossil raw materials. This reduces the carbon footprint by 24 percent compared to the fossil-based TPU sheath.

“At LAPP India, we’re committed to continuous innovation and environmental responsibility. We’re thrilled to announce the launch of the ETHERLINE® FD bioP Cat.5e, our first bio-base Cat.5e Ethernet cable in series production. This innovative cable utilizes partially bio-based materials, reducing our carbon footprint and offering customers a sustainable choice without compromising performance. It’s a testament to LAPP’s dedication to advancing technology while minimizing our environmental impact.” says Marc Jarrault, Managing Director, LAPP India.

Last year, LAPP already presented the first prototypes of cables with bio-based sheathing. “Thanks to the complex manufacturing process, sustainable materials are currently considerably more expensive. It was therefore important to us to find out whether our customers are also willing to invest in sustainable products”, says Christian Illenseer, Product Manager Automation at LAPP. There was a great deal of interest. LAPP is now going into series production with the ETHERLINE® FD bioP Cat.5e.

Bio-TPU outer sheath for demanding applications

Both the fossil and bio-based variants are suitable for patch cable assembly up to a cable length of 60 m in particularly demanding applications: for example, for constantly moving use in cable chains, in moving machine parts or also for EtherCAT and EtherNET/IP applications. Thanks to its Cat.5e performance up to 1000 Mbit/s, the ETHERLINE® FD bioP Cat.5e enables lightning-fast information exchange and is used to transmit analogue and digital signals in the frequency range up to 100 MHz. In addition, the copper braiding with a high degree of coverage guarantees optimum protection against electromagnetic interference. Halogen-free and flame-retardant materials reduce the possible hazards in the event of a fire. In addition, the Bio-TPU outer sheath is insensitive to mineral oil-based lubricants and is chemically resistant in many cases. The highly flexible Cat.5e Ethernet cable has been successfully tested in LAPP’s own test centre for over 1 million bending cycles in the cable chain. The

UL/CSA certification in accordance with the technical data also allows the product to be used in North America.