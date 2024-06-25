Vistara named ‘Best Airline in India & South Asia’ for the fourth time at the 2024 World Airline Awards by Skytrax

Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, brings home top honours by winning ‘Best Airline in India & South Asia’ award for the fourth consecutive year and ‘Best Airline Staff Service in India & South Asia’ award for the sixth time in a row at the coveted 2024 World Airline Awards by Skytrax. Vistara was also recognised for ‘Best Cabin Crew in India & South Asia’ for the fourth time in a row and ‘Best Business Class Airline in India & South Asia’ for the third successive year. Furthermore, the airline maintained its ranking as the 16th best airline globally, making Vistara the only Indian carrier to feature in the list of World’s Top 20 Airlines for the third time now.

Vistara also won other accolades including ‘Best Business Class Onboard Catering in India & South Asia,’ ‘Best Economy Class in India & South Asia,’ ‘Best Economy Class Onboard Catering in India & South Asia’ and ‘Cleanest Airline in India & South Asia.’ The airline maintained the 8th position amongst the ‘Best Airlines in Asia 2024’.

Over the last nine years, the airline has been setting new standards in operational excellence and service delivery with a customer-centric approach, which has earned it global admiration and recognition. Vistara was voted for by travellers globally (from over 100 nationalities), as the World Airline Awards are based on the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey with 21.42 million eligible entries for the period between September 2023 to May 2024.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara said, “This achievement is a heart-warming moment for all of us at Vistara, one that befittingly recognises and celebrates our collective accomplishments over the last nine years. Being awarded as the Best Airline in India and South Asia yet again and Best Airline Staff Service in India and South Asia for the sixth time, among other accolades, underpins our relentless pursuit of excellence that has made Vistara win over the hearts of millions of customers globally. The fact that we continue to remain the 16th best airline in the world, speaks volumes about our commitment to consistently offer a world-class experience to our customers. On behalf of the entire team at Vistara, I would like to thank Skytrax for these distinguished honours that recognise the exceptional efforts and perseverance of the entire team, especially those on the frontline.”

Congratulating Vistara and commenting on the awards, Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said, “We congratulate Vistara on the fantastic achievement of winning these awards which demonstrates how much of a customer favourite the airline has become. This is the sixth consecutive year that Vistara has scooped these top awards, and the management and staff should all be very proud of these achievements.”

Vistara, India’s highest-rated airline across numerous industry forums, has also received several ‘Best Airline’ awards. In just over nine years since commencing operations, Vistara has significantly elevated operational and service standards in the Indian aviation industry.