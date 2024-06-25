Scan123 Named an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace of 2024

Scan123, a leader in cloud-based document management solutions, is thrilled to announce its recognition as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2024.

This prestigious recognition celebrates Scan123’s commitment to an innovative, collaborative, and employee-centric culture, whether working remotely or in the office. The award underscores the company’s dedication to personal and professional development for all team members.

For three decades, Scan123 has revolutionized document management for small businesses with its SaaS solutions. The company’s core purpose, “To Take the Work out of Paperwork,” is reflected in its platform that streamlines document storage, retrieval, and compliance, enabling automotive dealerships to thrive without the hassle of repetitive paperwork.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the Best Workplaces of 2024,” said Jed McCarthy, CEO of Scan123. “This award affirms how our vibrant culture and core values have created a workplace that encourages communication, trust, training, and innovation, through our commitment to personal and team development. Initiatives like AI Hack Week, which trained all employees to enhance their roles through AI, offering personal coaches for leaders, and launching optimizer projects that encourage self organized teams to refine internal processes, demonstrate our commitment to investing in our people. Our hybrid work model and flexible PTO highlight our belief in work-life balance, while events like race car driving and ropes courses celebrate success and build connections.”

This is the first time Scan123 has been included on the list, making it a significant achievement among thousands of contenders. Only 543 companies were honored in 2024, highlighting Scan123’s exceptional workplace culture and innovative employee engagement strategies.

“The Inc. Best Workplaces award recognizes companies with high employee satisfaction and exceptional culture, benefits, and programs,” said Kelly Straine, Scan123 COO. “Our placement on this list, based on an anonymous company-wide survey, underscores our dedication to nurturing a special work environment.”

This distinction not only highlights Scan123’s commitment to revolutionizing document management but also to a workplace where creative problem solving, collaboration, growth, and empowerment are encouraged.

About Scan123

Scan123 is a leader in cloud-based digital document management, primarily serving automotive dealers and expanding into markets like Home Care with its HIPAA-compliant e-signing software, VelocitySign. Committed to “Take the Work out of Paperwork,” Scan123 enhances document storage, retrieval, and sharing, making these processes secure and simple. Learn more at scan123.com.