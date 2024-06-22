REDCOM Joined Forces With the Valerie Fund Walk/5K Run

The REDCOM team included Joe Orsita, Manager of Special Projects, Vinny Calabresi, Vice-President, Pre-Construction and Sam Rockaway, Sr. Vice President of Sales.

The Valerie Fund supports comprehensive health care services and psychosocial programs for children with cancer and blood disorders close to home.

REDCOM was excited to be first time participants in The Valerie Funds Walk/K Run. The firm along with contributions from industry partners, employees, friends, and family raised nearly $4,000.

According to Sam Rockaway, REDCOMs SVP of Sales, REDCOM is proud to support The Valerie Fund and the services it provides to children and their families. REDCOM has been operating in NJ for over 40 years and its great to give back to our local communities.

ABOUT REDCOM:

REDCOM is an award winning, full-service commercial architectural design, engineering, and commercial contracting company operating in New Jersey and the surrounding areas since 1982.

REDCOM can take a project from concept to completion, offering comprehensive services that encompass every stage of a project.

ABOUT THE VALERIE FUND:

The Valerie Fund was established in 1976 in memory of Ed and Sue’s daughter, Valerie, to provide support for the comprehensive health care of children with cancer and blood disorders. After their nine-year-old daughter lost her courageous fight against cancer, Ed and Sue were determined to do something in her memory that would ease the burden of other families faced with the crisis of a sick child. The Valerie Fund’s mission is to provide individualized care to children at medical centers close to home, because they believe the most effective way to heal the children in our care is to treat them emotionally, socially and developmentally, as well as medically.

For more information contact: Katharine Serra at katharines ( @ ) redcomllc dot com or 646-714-1382.

###