Startup10x Revolutionizes Startup Funding with Comprehensive Investor Lists and PR Solutions

With more than a decade of experience in digital marketing, Anirban and Shreya have helped over 130 startups and brands with strategic digital PR, establishing them as industry leaders. Their expertise in brand reputation and fundraising has significantly impacted the startup ecosystem.

After spending over three years in the startup ecosystem, Anirban and Shreya realized the challenges startups face in raising funds. At Startup10x.io, they are dedicated to making life easier for startup owners. Over the last five months, they have curated a list of 1000+ investors actively seeking to invest in startups. Access the investor list here – https://startup10x.io/investorlist/

Key Features of Startup10x:

Investors List: Curated lists of potential investors tailored to specific startup needs, ensuring targeted and effective outreach.

Digital PR: Comprehensive online public relations services to enhance brand visibility.

Specific Premium Media Placements: Targeted placements in high-impact global/national/regional media outlets.

TV Interviews: Opportunities to appear on television to reach a broader audience.

Podcasts: Features on popular podcasts to share expertise and stories.

Premium Print Magazine Publications: Articles in top print magazines to boost credibility.

TED Talk Opportunities: Access to platforms that offer TED Talk speaking engagements.

Anirban Bhattacharya, Co-founder of Startup10x, states, Our mission is to bridge the gap between innovative startups and the resources they need to succeed. With our tailored investor lists and PR solutions, we aim to foster growth and visibility for startups in competitive markets.

Shreya Mukherjee, Co-founder, adds, We understand the unique challenges startups face and provide personalized strategies that drive tangible results, helping them navigate the complex landscape of funding and media exposure.

About Startup10x: In the past few months, Startup10x has supported over 200 clients, providing customized solutions that drive business growth and brand awareness. As a member of key industry associations, the company remains at the forefront of startup innovation and investment trends.

For more information, visit Startup10xs website or contact Anirban Bhattacharya at anirban ( @ ) startup10X dot io

www.startup10X.io

###