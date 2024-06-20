Hong Kong – FEHD interdicts five Health Inspectors from duty for conspiracy to steal

FEHD interdicts five Health Inspectors from duty for conspiracy to steal ************************************************************************



A spokesman for the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) said today (June 19) that, in response to the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) filing charges against five Health Inspectors of the Centre for Food Safety (CFS) yesterday (June 18) for conspiracy to steal, the FEHD has interdicted the staff members concerned from their duties.

The spokesman stressed that the FEHD attaches great importance to the discipline and conduct of staff and does not tolerate any illegal and fraudulent acts. The department has adopted extra precautionary measures, including refining the working guidelines, streamlining procedures and enhancing the information system for the procurement and record of food samples by the CFS. These efforts aim to enhance the supervisory work. The department has also invited the ICAC to assist in improving the relevant procedures.

In view of the ongoing legal proceedings, the FEHD will not comment on the specifics of the case.