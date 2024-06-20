Hong Kong – Kwong Wah Hospital announces an electricity supply interruption incident

Kwong Wah Hospital announces an electricity supply interruption incident ************************************************************************



The spokesperson for Kwong Wah Hospital (KWH) made the following announcement today (June 20) regarding an electricity supply interruption incident in operating theatres:

The electricity supply system of KWH was temporarily interrupted at about 7pm last night (June 19), affecting the electricity supply of some operating theatres in the hospital. The hospital immediately arranged emergency repair and the electricity supply of the operating theatres resumed at about 7.50pm. During the electricity supply interruption, one surgery needed to be transferred to another unaffected operating theatre.

The hospital has arranged a comprehensive check up of the electricity supply system. As a precautionary measure, services of some operating theatres needed to be suspended temporarily for further checking. About 25 elective operations originally scheduled for this morning will be postponed. The hospital is contacting the affected patients. All other clinical services in the hospital, including emergency operations, inpatient services and Accident and Emergency service remained unaffected.

KWH expressed apologies to the affected patients. The incident has been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office through the Advance Incident Reporting System.