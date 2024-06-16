World Premiere: “Saving Jones” Documentary Feature Film TLC Chinese Theatre; Saturday, June 22, 2024, Showtime at 4:45pm

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, Rebecca Corry will bring her much anticipated documentary film Saving Jones to TLC Chinese Theatre at 6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90029 – Showtime at 4:45pm. Runtime is roughly 90 minutes. Show tickets are $20. Seating is limited.

“Saving Jones”

Saving Jones is a biographical social commentary about the abuse and discrimination of dogs as it directly relates to human abuse. Rebecca Corry has dedicated her life to educating, advocating and saving the lives of pit bull type dogs – the most abused, discriminated against and murdered dogs on earth. Saving Jones is hilarious and heartwarming yet tragic and inspiring. A truthful and personal story about why what’s happening to inherently good dogs is everyone’s problem and a direct reflection of a broken society.

About “Stand Up For Pits”

Stand Up For Pits is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to educating, advocating and saving the lives of pit bull “type” dogs. The Stand Up For Pits Foundation was inspired by a rescued pit bull type dog named Angel who changed the trajectory of SUFP’s Executive Director, Rebecca Corry’s life.

After learning about the injustices pit bull type dogs face every day in America and around the world Rebecca knew doing nothing was not an option. In 2013, she began producing Stand Up For Pits comedy events in Los Angeles which led to sold out national tours. In 2014 she went on to organize the first ever One Million PIBBLE March on Washington dc where an estimated 5000 people from all across the country and Canada marched then rallied at the nation’s Capitol to raise awareness about the dogfighting epidemic and Breed Specific Legislation (BSL).

We believe in new ways, new thinking and being the change we want to see. We empower others to take real action however and whenever they can. If the animal welfare community could save them all it would have happened already. Society has to change and SUFP remains dedicated to fighting the misinformation and fear based ignorance pit bull type dogs face.

The Stand Up For Pits Foundation supports Pit Bull “type” dog rescues around the country by raising funds, providing publicity opportunities and Pibble adoptions at the Stand Up For Pits live events. We support front line rescue efforts and our Spay & Neuter Angel Day program serves good humans and their hippos in underserved communities nationwide all year round. What is happening to Pit Bull “type” dogs is not just an animal welfare issue. It’s in fact a direct reflection of a broken society and everyone’s problem. If communities are to become safer for humans and pets then everyone must do their part.

About the filmaker

Rebecca Corry – Director & Writer Rebecca Corry is an American actress, writer, comedian and activist who began her career studying at The Second City training center in Chicago. Corry is the Founder and Executive Director of the Stand Up For Pits Foundation which is a national nonprofit dedicated to educating, advocating and saving the lives of pit bull “type” dogs. She has been producing and headlining sold out Stand Up For Pits events/shows nationwide for 14 years and is directing and executive producing her first feature length documentary while working on a new one woman show. The Stand Up For Pits comedy special. Corry produced, directed and performed in is streaming on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, Vimeo and more.

Where

TLC Chinese Theatre 6925 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90028

Buy tickets

Tickets – Here

Official Website – https://standupforpits.us/

For more information, please contact Stand Up For Pits at: info@standupforpits.us