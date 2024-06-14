Free Webinar on Sustainability & PLM

This presentation is part of CIMdata’s educational webinar series.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – June 11, 2024 – PRLog — CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces an upcoming free educational webinar, “Sustainability & PLM: The Industrial Perspective.” The webinar will take place on Thursday, 11 July 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) and will last for one hour.

The escalating impact of global warming and key sustainability challenges is a critical concern for manufacturers worldwide. As these issues intensify, organizations prepared to lead in sustainable product design, manufacturing, and service will be strategically positioned to achieve positive top and bottom-line results in an increasingly low-carbon economy. Embracing sustainability is a moral imperative and a competitive advantage in today’s evolving global market.

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) is essential to accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy. PLM enables companies to reduce their product carbon footprint (PCF) and integrate sustainability into their products, processes, and services from the start. By embedding sustainability into the product lifecycle, PLM helps eliminate waste and decarbonize products and services.

This free webinar will address the current sustainability- related challenges and share insights on how companies can leverage PLM to design more sustainable products, processes, and services. Attendees will learn how to achieve their sustainability goals and fulfill net-zero commitments through effective PLM strategies.

Attendees at this webinar will:

Better understand the current state of global warming and sustainability.

Learn key concepts in Designing for Sustainability (DfS).

Be able to explain what a PCF is and why it is critical to companies transitioning to a lower-carbon future.

Learn about sustainable sourcing.

Be able to explain the importance of circularity from a material, product, and business model perspective.

Understand critical regulatory issues and trends.

Understand the importance of embedding sustainability within a PLM strategy.

Learn why sustainability and profitability are not mutually exclusive.

According to Mark Reisig, CIMdata’s Sustainability and Green Energy Practice Director, “Many organizations that CIMdata works with have made ambitious “net-zero” and other sustainability commitments. However, most lack the knowledge and capabilities to achieve these targets while maintaining value for their stakeholders. Sustainability should be embedded in your product data and PLM strategy through each phase of the product lifecycle.”

Mark Reisig has over 40 years of experience in digital transformation, information technology, and engineering in the energy, aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, shipbuilding, high-tech electronics, medical devices, and food & beverage industries. He has led digital initiatives in PLM, plant design, computer-aided design, and master data management for global businesses. Mark comes to CIMdata after an extensive career in PLM with GE, Federation, Oracle, Auto-trol Technology, Kraft-Heinz, Catalytic, Day & Zimmermann, and most recently, Aras, where he was the Vice President of Product Marketing.

Organizations transitioning to a lower carbon footprint and a more sustainable business model will find the information in this webinar pertinent and valuable. The webinar will also be of interest to people from every part of the organization, as sustainable products touch product design, manufacturing, sourcing, logistics, service, operations, and the supply chain.

During the webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To find out more, visit: https://www.cimdata.com/ en/education/ educational- webinars/webinar- sustainability- and-plm-the- industrial-perspective. To register for this webinar, please visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/ register/7872981976461371231.