CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties Launches Reassurance Calling Program for Ocean County Seniors

CONTACT Cares Reassurance Calling Program

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – June 11, 2024 – PRLog — CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties (CONTACT) is pleased to announce the launch of its new CONTACT Cares Reassurance Calling Program, an initiative aimed at providing regular check-in calls to seniors in Ocean County. This program, which is partially funded by a grant from the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, seeks to offer both social interaction and wellness checks for elderly residents, helping to alleviate feelings of isolation and ensuring their well-being.

The CONTACT Cares Reassurance Calling Program is designed to support seniors who may be feeling lonely or disconnected. At designated times, participants receive friendly calls from trained volunteers, offering a much-needed touchpoint of socialization. These calls not only provide companionship but also serve as a wellness check, giving peace of mind to both the seniors and their loved ones.

“We are excited to offer this vital service to our community,” said Kim Santora, Executive Director of CONTACT. “Our goal is to ensure that our seniors feel connected and cared for. This program is an extension of our commitment to provide support and resources to those in need.”

Enrollment in the CONTACT Cares Reassurance Calling Program is simple. Seniors or their family members can call CONTACT at 732-966-9330 to sign up. Once enrolled, participants will begin receiving regular check-in calls, tailored to fit their schedules and preferences.

CONTACT is dedicated to responding to human needs through trained telephone listeners. The organization just completed the accreditation process with the International Council for Helplines. This rigorous process, which takes place every five years, ensures that organizations and programs maintain high-quality services, best practices, and ethical standards. Successfully completing this accreditation process demonstrates to the community, funders, and those served by CONTACT that the organization remains dedicated to excellence. Operating 24 hours a day, the organization offers free, confidential crisis intervention, information on available resources, and referrals to community services. The volunteer-based service has been a cornerstone of support in the community, offering a lifeline to those in distress.

In addition to the Reassurance Calling Program, CONTACT continues to provide its essential services, ensuring that help is always available to those in need. The organization’s volunteers are well-trained and compassionate, ready to offer a listening ear and practical assistance around the clock.

For more information about the CONTACT Cares Reassurance Calling Program, to become a volunteer, or to learn about other services provided by CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties, please call 732-966-9330. Join us in spreading the word about this invaluable service and help us ensure that no senior in our community feels alone or forgotten.

CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties remains committed to enhancing the quality of life for residents through dedicated support and innovative programs. With the backing of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners, the Reassurance Calling Program is set to make a significant positive impact on the lives of many seniors in the area.

About CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties

CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties is a non-profit charitable organization that provides trained telephone listeners who respond to human needs 24 hours every day. This volunteer-based organization offers free confidential crisis intervention, information on available resources, and referrals to community services. To learn more, visit https://www.ContactOceanMonmouth.org.