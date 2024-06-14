Sustainable Bear visits Danbury Park Community Primary School

The children enjoyed an interactive assembly exploring how trees play a vital role in our world absorbing carbon dioxide and generating oxygen, as well as being an essential material for the production of books, paper, cardboard boxes and wooden toys. They learnt that recycling old and unused items helps to reduce landfill and create new products from the recycled material. It is a more sustainable plan.

The children were surprised when Sustainable Bear revealed that unbleached toilet tissue that is soft and strong could be made from recycled cardboard boxes. The fibres of the tree contained in the cardboard can be reused. One tonne of recycled cardboard saves 17 trees.

The Sustainable Bear initiative has been created by a family business based in Danbury.

Resources include a plan for school assemblies, a visit from Sustainable Bear and a delightful song and dance to help the children remember the key message to recycle and reduce waste.

The Sustainable Bear dance video was released today on www.teddylovesit.com and is set to become a firm favourite with the pupils and parents across the UK with its catchy melody and recycling dance moves.

###