Exabytes Partners with marketgoo to Empower SMEs with Advanced SEO Tools

MADRID – June 11, 2024 – PRLog — Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and domain intelligence tools provider marketgoo has partnered with Exabytes, Southeast Asia’s leading All-in-one Business, Cloud, Digital and Ecommerce digital solutions provider. This collaboration empowers businesses to optimize their online presence, attract more traffic, and improve search engine rankings, ultimately driving growth and success for SMEs.

Through this partnership, Exabytes will now offer SEO Tools that are powered by marketgoo, enabling their customers to grow their business by optimizing their site to get more traffic and better rankings in search results.

“At Exabytes, our mission has always been to empower businesses with the best tools and support they need to succeed online. This partnership with marketgoo is another important milestone towards that collective goal,” said Mr. Chan Kee Siak, CEO of Exabytes. “By offering businesses powerful yet user-friendly SEO tools, we are not only enhancing their online presence but also simplifying the digital processes that have always felt daunting for SMEs. We believe that these new features can support our customers to attract more visitors, achieve higher search rankings, and grow their businesses exponentially.”

Exabytes customers can now generate comprehensive SEO plans, receive website evaluation reports, and act upon easy-to-read results and instructions that will help guide their online success.

Exabytes’ marketgoo-powered SEO tools are available as a web application. No previous SEO experience is required to use them, and they are a good fit for any type of site, both for new or more established websites.

The tool scans users’ websites continuously, generating regularly-updated website reports with opportunities for improvement and a customised website improvement plan with prioritised tasks and step-by-step instructions.

The tool provides guidance through all tasks, so users can make the changes that are needed on their site and don’t incur costs hiring expensive services.

Features include:

User friendly, step-by-step search engine optimization plan

Tools and recommendations focused on increasing websites’ quality traffic and inbound links

Analytics to help track results over time

Keyword tracking

Competitor monitoring

Mobile and Speed Optimization and improvements

Monthly SEO reports

By leveraging DIY SEO tools from Exabytes, SMEs can increase their online visibility, attract more local customers, and compete effectively with larger businesses.

“Exabyte’s focus on customer guidance and support is remarkable and something that always stood out to us. It’s exciting that a leading company with over 20 years of experience and strong values is now offering SEO tools powered by marketgoo, and we are confident that their customers will benefit from the tool’s guidance and ease of use. “ said Wences García, Founder and CEO of marketgoo.

SEO Tools are now available during the registration process for all Exabytes’ web hosting packages. More information available at:

Malaysia: https://www.exabytes.my/ solutions/marketgoo

solutions/marketgoo Singapore: https://www.exabytes.sg/ solutions/marketgoo

solutions/marketgoo Indonesia: https://www.exabytes.co.id/ solutions/marketgoo

solutions/marketgoo International: https://www.exabytes.com/ solutions/marketgoo

About marketgoo

marketgoo helps web presence providers grow their customers’ businesses online. We partner with web hosting companies and other SMB providers who resell our easy SEO tools and incorporate our data-based upsell capabilities to increase revenue and create added value for their customers and enable their online success. Founded in 2012, marketgoo is a fully remote company with a mission to provide impactful digital products and build an enduring culture. For more information, please visit marketgoo.com.

About Exabytes

Founded in 2001, Exabytes is Southeast Asia’s leading All-in-one Business, Cloud, Digital and Ecommerce solutions provider. With over 20 years of experience powering over 160,000 customers worldwide, Exabytes is always hard at work in curating and collaborating with the best solutions for businesses to GROW Digital. Other than the core domain and hosting to start digitising, Exabytes is also the expert on cloud, marketing, digital, cybersecurity and enterprise solutions. Today, Exabytes has spread its wings across the region with presence in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia.

