www.HereafterLegacy.ai (HaL) -Legacy Personality Chatbots & soon to help ASD & Alzheimer’s families

Hereafter Legacy, Inc. (HaL) proudly announces the debut of its groundbreaking platform, empowering individuals to create personalized chatbots to preserve legacies and coming soon to support families affected by Autism and Alzheimer’s.

HaL’s platform enables users, including baby boomers, celebrities, and influencers, to develop unique chatbots that embody their personality, providing a means for interaction and sharing beyond their lifetime. Additionally, HaL is pioneering customized chatbots featuring voice emulation and immersive 3D/holographic experiences tailored to assist Autism and Alzheimer’s families.

Driven by its proprietary software, HaL produces chatbots that are not only entertaining but also serve the growing number of families affected by Autism and Alzheimer’s worldwide. These chatbots offer a perpetual connection, allowing users to leave behind a supportive, engaging presence that fosters relationships, imparts wisdom, and provides emotional solace to both present and future generations.

At the core of HaL’s technology is its sophisticated emotional intelligence software, HaL EQ, which analyzes text to discern a nuanced range of human emotions. HaL EQ not only powers the company’s chatbots but also provides invaluable business insights by gauging customer sentiment across various platforms, enhancing enterprises’ understanding of their audience.

Fredrik Gabriel, Founder and CEO of HaL, expressed his long-standing vision behind the project, citing personal experiences with Alzheimer’s and Autism as driving forces. He envisions HaL’s chatbots as a proactive means of engaging individuals affected by these conditions, preserving memories, and offering enduring support.

“Launching HaL is a long-time dream that has finally come true. Imagining how I can positively influence and share my experiences, advice, and sentiments with my descendants is very fulfilling. Additionally, recalling my dad’s Alzheimer’s, and how beneficial HaL would have been to him, in proactively engaging him with my voice and image, keeping his mind functioning, and at very least maintaining his memories. Similarly, while visiting a Friend, seeing his challenges with his Autistic son, I felt that HaL Chatbots for Autism, would definitely help the child now and in the future. Especially once voice emulation and 3D/Hologram avatars of the parents are developed, this will provide a multidimensional user experience that provides reassurance, calmness, comfort, consistency, emotional support, Love, empathy, and lifelong guidance.” Said Fredrik Gabriel, Founder and CEO.

HaL anticipates widespread adoption of its chatbots, paralleling the viral impact seen with celebrity endorsements on social media platforms. Moreover, sadly, with the global prevalence of Alzheimer’s (55Million+) and Autism (75Million+) on the rise, HaL aims to alleviate the burdens faced by families while reducing healthcare costs ($400B and $500B per year respectively) and insurance liabilities associated with care giving.

About Hereafter Legacy, inc.

