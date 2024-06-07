PureSoftware wins ‘Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform of the Year’ Award at the 14th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a ‘Born Digital . Born Agile’, Mindful IT Company, today announced that PureSoftware, a fully owned subsidiary of Happiest Minds, has been honoured with the esteemed ‘Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform of the Year’ award at the prestigious 14th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit 2024 conducted by BII. The award recognizes PureSoftware’s outstanding contribution to the financial industry with its cutting-edge digital banking platform, Arttha.

Arttha (from PureSoftware) is a comprehensive Banking-as-a-Service platform designed to empower enterprises to experience new revenue streams with cloud-native modules, including Digital Core Banking, Digital Payments, e-Wallet, Digital Loan lifecycle management, Agency Banking and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL). The innovative no-code approach deployed in Arttha allows global banking customers to create more intuitive banking experiences.

Commenting on the award, Manish Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, PureSoftware, expressed gratitude and excitement: “As financial institutions prepare to ride the next wave of disruption, our distinctive platform enables us to guide our clients through the ever-changing digital landscape. Leveraging Arttha’s cloud-native capabilities, we seamlessly integrate the finest technology, ecosystems, and partnership networks to ensure our clients thrive amidst this evolution”.

Udeet Bhagat, Vice President, PureSoftware, also shared his thoughts on this achievement: “With Arttha, we’ve positioned ourselves as a driving force in the African banking revolution. Our mission is clear: empower more communities by expanding access to digital financial services and fostering financial inclusion across the continent. This recognition is a testament to the profound impact we’re making on Africa’s financial future with offerings spread across core banking, lending, payments, and marketplace offerings”.

PureSoftware’s team remains dedicated to introducing industry-leading solutions that will shape the future of digital banking and transform the way banks and financial institutions operate.