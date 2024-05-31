TheCafePrinter Launches Innovative Evebot Coffee and Food Printer at Palm Expo 2024

TheCafePrinter, a division of MJ Innovation Automations India Pvt Ltd, has launched its latest innovation, the Evebot Coffee and Food Printers, at Palm Expo 2024. Starting at INR 31,000 inclusive of GST, the Evebot Coffee and Food Printers provide cafes, bars, bakeries, restaurants, and catering services with a unique opportunity to enhance their offerings, stand out in a competitive market and increase revenue streams. The product comes with 1 year of warranty.

The Evebot Coffee Printer allows users to print intricate designs, logos, and personalized messages directly onto the foam of lattes, cappuccinos, and other beverages. Meanwhile, the Evebot Food Printer enables chefs and food businesses to print stunning designs on a variety of edible surfaces, including cookies, cakes, bread, and savoury dishes. This versatility makes it ideal for creating bespoke dining experiences and unique branding opportunities. By allowing chefs to customize their offerings with vibrant and intricate designs, Evebot transforms food presentation into an art form.

Evebot stands out due to its high-resolution printing capabilities, which enable businesses to achieve detailed and precise designs with advanced printing technology. The user-friendly interface makes it easy to create and customize designs using a simple and intuitive platform. Designs can be printed in seconds, ensuring minimal wait time for customers. Utilizing safe and FDA-approved edible ink, Evebot ensures vibrant and precise prints that are safe to eat, complying with all relevant health regulations.

In an era where coffee and bakery have become integral to daily lives Manav Jagarwal, Director at TheCafePrinter, describes the launch of Evebot as a watershed moment for the food industry. He emphasized, “Evebot signifies a profound leap in food and drink printing technology, providing businesses with unprecedented tools to elevate customer experiences and craft distinctive products. This innovation promises to revolutionize food presentation, opening new doors for creativity and personalization in culinary arts. At

TheCafePrinter, we are particularly excited about the employment opportunities this advancement will create within the sector.”

Evebot Coffee and Food Printers have a wide range of applications across various sectors. In cafes and coffee shops, they can be used to attract and delight customers with personalized latte art and branded beverages. Bakeries and patisseries can enhance their product offerings with customized cookies, cakes, and pastries that stand out. Restaurants and catering services can offer unique dining experiences with personalized dishes and branded meals for special events. Showrooms, hotels, and resorts can elevate the guest experience with customized food and beverage options. Event planners can create memorable experiences at weddings, corporate events, and parties with personalized food and drink items. Additionally, printed food and beverages can be used as a creative marketing tool to promote brands and engage customers.

Each year, Palm Expo welcomes over 25,000 professionals, offering a prime opportunity for top brands to showcase their latest innovations. This year, TheCafePrinter stood out, drawing considerable interest and accolades for its introduction of Evebot Coffee and Food Printers. The launch of Evebot sparked immense enthusiasm among attendees, leading to a surge in orders and demonstrating its immediate impact and market viability.