Cloudbrink signs Graphene Networks to expand MSP sales channel

Cloudbrink, the personal SASE provider, has named Graphene Networks as a distribution partner for North America.

North Carolina based Graphene Networks, a specialist in managed WAN edge services, will supply the Cloudbrink service to technology service distributors (TSDs) as a VPN replacement and high-performance alternative to ZTNA.

Cloudbrink provides fast, secure access to SaaS, cloud and on-prem applications. Graphene sells managed network services and supports leading platforms such as VMware, Palo Alto and others with a focus on SD-WAN.

Traditional SD-WAN solutions are premises based, but users are increasingly transient posing security and manageability challenges for IT leaders particularly in the network last-mile. The Cloudbrink service closes this gap with ultra low-latency connectivity, edge-native security and end-to-end visibility for IT teams.

Prakash Mana, CEO of Cloudbrink said: “Graphene brings a wealth of SD-WAN experience, which will be invaluable when customers either want to extend traditional SD-WAN deployments to the edge or deploy Cloudbrink on its own as a powerful, easy to manage work-from-anywhere solution.”

Dwight Wilhelm, CEO of Graphene Networks, said: “In the hybrid work era users are demanding secure and reliable office-grade connectivity, but you can’t put SD-WAN everywhere. Cloudbrink provides a software agent based, edge-native solution that significantly enhances user experience, improves overall security, and also makes life simple for the IT team with no hardware to deploy and everything configured and managed centrally.”

Graphene Networks is targeting customers in industries with large populations of hybrid or mobile workers, such as healthcare where clinicians are increasingly doing remote consults over video links, and insurance, where road-bound agents need reliable access to customer facing applications.

About Cloudbrink

Cloudbrink brings secure, high-performance connectivity to the modern hybrid workforce anywhere in the world. The company uses AI to provide edge-native hybrid access as a service (HAaaS) delivering accelerated performance for cloud, SaaS, and data center applications. Based in Sunnyvale, California, the Cloudbrink team has decades of combined expertise in last-mile network connectivity, security and distributed systems.

www.cloudbrink.com

About Graphene Networks

Graphene Networks Inc is a next-generation managed services provider focusing on SD WAN, security and remote access solutions. Our goal is to unify and secure the WAN edge by bringing best in class technologies and a consultative approach that helps businesses of all sizes get the unique solutions they need. https://graphenenetworks.net/