John Hushon Releases New Religious Historical Fiction Novel

The Tax Collectors Good News: A Novel of the Creation of Matthew’s Gospel, penned by author John Hushon, takes readers on an immersive journey through the tumultuous era of the Roman Empire. Against the backdrop of a shifting world, Hushon weaves a tale of intrigue, faith, and divine inspiration.

Set in a time when Jews are dispersing throughout the Eastern Mediterranean, leaving Israel behind, the novel introduces readers to a fictional protagonist, the son of Matthew. As a central figure in the production of the Gospel, he grapples with profound questions of faith and identity, offering readers a compelling glimpse into the human drama behind the creation of scripture.

Hushon, a Brown University-educated and Harvard Law School-trained attorney turned theologian, brings his expertise in both law and theology to bear in this masterful work of historical fiction. With meticulous research, he paints a vivid portrait of ancient Israel and the corridors of power in Rome, inviting readers to immerse themselves in a world on the brink of transformation.

The Tax Collectors Good News is a unique exploration of faith, community, and the enduring power of scripture. Through its pages, readers are invited to ponder the prophetic potential of the Gospel of Matthew and its relevance in today’s world.

About the Author:

John Hushon is a retired attorney and theologian with a Masters in Theology from Washington Theological Union. He has lectured extensively on Christian and Jewish Sacred Scripture and First Century History in the Levant. The Tax Collectors Good News is his debut novel.

