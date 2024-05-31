Tradewinds Technology, LLC Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent #11,995,992 for AI Skyway Air Traf

New AI air traffic management system optimizes traffic flow to enable the flight of the next generation of manned and autonomous flying vehicles in the same airspace as legacy aircraft.

CARLSBAD, Calif. – May 28, 2024 – PRLog — Tradewinds Technology, LLC today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent Number 11,995,992 (the “AI Skyway” Patent), representing a groundbreaking leap forward in air traffic management for smart cities and urban mobility.

Developed by Tradewinds Technology’s co-founders, Peter Whitmarsh and Shana Whitmarsh, the AI Skyway Patent ushers in the next phase in “Jetson Era” urban transportation by combining cutting-edge AI algorithms, distributed ledger technology, tokenization, and sustainable design principles.

Efficient Traffic Management: The AI Skyway optimizes traffic flow, reduces congestion, and enhances safety. Its adaptive routing system dynamically adjusts based on real-time data, ensuring seamless travel for commuters and cargo alike.

Blockchain Integration and Tokenization: Leveraging blockchain technology, the AI Skyway ensures secure and transparent transactions. It enables tokenized payments, usage subscriptions, smart contracts, and decentralized governance for a decentralized transportation network.

Environmental Impact: The AI Skyway is powered by renewable energy sources, contributing to a carbon-neutral future. Solar panels embedded in the infrastructure generate clean electricity, making it an eco-friendly solution.

Technoequalization™: Inspired by Peter Whitmarsh’s Theory of Technoequalization™ , the AI Skyway democratizes access to efficient transportation. It bridges gaps between urban and rural areas, promoting equitable mobility for all.

“Our mission at Tradewinds Technology has always been to create technologies that improve lives,” says Peter Whitmarsh, Tradewinds Technology’s Co-Founder and Innovation Director. “The AI Skyway embodies our commitment to sustainable, intelligent urban mobility.”

Shana Whitmarsh, Tradewinds Technology’s Co-Founder and Industrial Designer, adds: “We’ve designed the AI Skyway with safety and scalability in mind. It’s a sustainable vision for a smarter, greener, future.”

About Tradewinds Technology, LLC

Tradewinds Technology, https://www.tradewinds.technology, is at the forefront of AI-driven technologies, creating solutions that redefine industries. From intelligent traffic management to carbon-free power, Tradewinds Technology maps the future of a sustainable and interconnected world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management’s view of Tradewinds Technology, LLC’s future expectations, plans, and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” or “may,” and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event, or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the results of the Companies, their subsidiaries, and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Tradewinds Technology.