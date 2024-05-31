“Listen To This” returns to “Third Thursdays” to welcome in Summer

“Listen To This” returns to “Third Thursdays” continuing their exploration of Miles Davis’ early electric period (from 1968-1975); hosted by Dave Bryant.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – May 29, 2024 – PRLog — For the past several years, improvising keyboardist Dave Bryant, curator and host of the “Third Thursdays” series of monthly harmolodic jazz concerts, has also been involved with the “Listen To This” musical project, which explores the rich legacy of Miles Davis, particularly during his early electric period from 1968-1975.

The project includes founder Jerome Deupree of Morphine and Either/Orchestra (drums), Russ Gershon of Either/Orchestra (woodwinds, organ), Rick Barry of Bim Skala Bim and Lookie Lookie (percussion) , Todd Brunel of Know Orchestra (bass clarinet), J Johnson of Parlour Bells (guitar), Rick McLaughlin of Either/Orchestra (bass), and Bryan Murphy of The Shills (trumpet), along with Bryant of Ornette Coleman’s Prime Time (keyboards).

“Listen To This” last appeared at “Third Thursdays” in July of 2023, and since then the group has been performing in many local and greater New England venues. As one audience member so rightly put it: “Listen To This fills the room with hot blue sparks and a primeval, funked-up vibe, the element that pushes a good show to greatness . . . a brilliant flash of improvisation, beyond genre, the ghost of a ghost who shows up out of nowhere and just hangs out. . . .”

About the “Listen To This” project, Bryant notes “LTT is one of our favorite ‘Third Thursdays’ events: we hosted the band’s inaugural concert and the vibe in the room is always fun and engaging. In addition, this will be our third annual opportunity to document the group’s ongoing development in our video series. Expect some variations on our well-established themes!”

This concert will launch the third summer of “Third Thursdays” monthly performances. The third season, which runs from April 2024 through March 2025, will continue to periodically feature artists who were former Ornette Coleman colleagues of Dave Bryant. The ultimate goal of “Third Thursdays” is to share personal experiences regarding the free jazz played using Coleman’s unique approach. Each month’s concert is a totally different experience, catapulting performers—and their listeners—out of their usual comfort zone with ear-catching transcendent musical moments.

Listings information for June:

“Third Thursdays” with Dave Bryant and Friends: a monthly harmolodic jazz series. Continues on Thursday, June 20, 8:00 pm, with “Listen To This” playing the music of Miles Davis from his early electric period 1968-1975. With founder Jerome Deupree (drums), Russ Gershon (woodwinds, organ), Rick Barry (percussion) , Dave Bryant (keyboards), Todd Brunel (bass clarinet), J. Johnson (guitar), Rick McLaughlin (bass), and Bryan Murphy (trumpet). For further updates, visit dbryantmusic.com/ third-thursdays/ . Admission at the door: $10/person (cash/check/ charge/venmo) . Harvard-Epworth United Methodist Church, 1555 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138. Contact information:

bryantequilibria@ gmail.com, 617-447-3030.

Bryant’s “Third Thursdays” (https://dbryantmusic.com/ third-thursdays/) monthly schedule for July and August into early Fall will be made available by early July. These harmolodic jazz concerts are made possible by the generous support of the Appalachian Springs Foundation (https://dbryantmusic.com/ asf-statement/) .

Thus far, the monthly performances and interviews have all been video recorded, with the goal being for this documentation to be made available to all who are interested in exploring further the huge impact that Ornette Coleman had on the free jazz movement. Researchers will be able to peruse both dbryantmusic.com/ third-thursdays and dbryantmusic.com/ musician-interviews to further their investigation. All videos, including interviews with Bryant’s former Coleman colleagues, are also available on youtube.com/@ davebryantmusic/ videos (https://www.youtube.com/@ davebryantmusic/ videos).

