Sunrise Communities Appoints Matthew Dooley as Director of Operations

Sunrise Communities, an innovation-driven, full-service multifamily management company headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Dooley as the Director of Operations. In this key leadership team role, Matthew will oversee the efficient and effective management of Sunrise owned and managed properties, ensuring exceptional service for residents and property owners.

Matthew brings a wealth of experience to his new position. With a background in residential property management, hospitality, and lifestyle management, he has demonstrated expertise in best practices and operational efficiencies. His leadership skills and commitment to excellence align perfectly with Sunrise Communities’ mission to create safe, modern spaces that meet the needs of today’s residents. Matthew has also been successful in driving team member engagement by bringing a laser focus on policies and procedures and simplification of processes to focus on the core values of the company.

As Director of Operations for Property Management, Matthew will focus on several areas of the business simultaneously with his team.

Matthew will lead efforts to enhance operational processes, streamline property management workflows, and optimize resident satisfaction. His goal is to ensure that Sunrise owned and managed properties operate smoothly and efficiently given the growth trajectory for Sunrise.

Matthew will collaborate with vendors and service providers to maintain high standards of maintenance, cleanliness, and safety across all properties. His attention to detail and commitment to quality will drive positive outcomes for residents and property owners alike.

Matthew will work closely with the executive team to develop long-term strategies for sales, resident experience, service, and facilities in addition to recruiting top talent. His vision includes leveraging technology, data analytics, and resident feedback to continuously improve services and enhance the resident experience. He is focused on building the right teams with the People & Culture team for this aggressive growth, ensuring the right people are in the right seats.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Matthew Dooley. We have a rule at Sunrise that every new hire must raise the average of the collective team and he’s exemplifying this in spades,” said Andrew Kuhn, CEO/Owner of Sunrise Communities. “He has already hit the ground running, setting above-bar expectations for the team. His expertise and passion for excellence will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success!”

“I am honored to join Sunrise Communities and contribute to the growth and success of our communities,” said Matthew Dooley. “Together, we will create exceptional living experiences for our residents and innovative and rewarding experiences for our team members.”

About Sunrise Communities

Sunrise Communities is headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, and serves apartment communities throughout the state of Michigan. The company takes pride in creating living experiences that meet the needs of today’s residents. With a commitment to operational excellence and resident satisfaction, Sunrise Communities continues to elevate apartment living.

