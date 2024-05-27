Reading Rocks in Rockford 2024 Features Local Author Kim Childress and Ink-a-Dink Bookstore

Reading Rocks in Rockford 2024 Celebrates 15 Years at the KDL Krause Memorial Library, highlighting Michigan authors and illustrators, including Kim Childress, author of Find Your Future in Art and founder of Ink-a-Dink Children’s Bookstore; and featured 2024 author Kelly Baptist, known for Isaiah Dunn is My Hero, The Electric Slide and Kai, Eb & Flo, and more.

In its first season pop-up event, Ink-a-Dink will offer books for kids of all ages at reduced event prices. With each purchase of a featured title, receive a free book from a selection of titles, courtesy of Girls’ Life Magazine, Childress Ink, and top publishers.

Arrive at 9:45 AM to join a sidewalk parade by dressing up as your favorite character. Plus free crafts and activities throughout the day. Bring the family for a fun day celebrating summer and the love of reading.

About:

Reading Rocks in Rockford: First Saturday of June, June 1, 2024, 9:45 am – 1 pm, Krause Memorial Library and City Hall Parking Lot, 140 E Bridge St NE, Rockford, MI 49341, (616) 784-2007.

Kim Childress is an award-winning editor and author of hundreds of books for children and adults, including Find Your Future in Art. She is a product developer in children’s publishing, book editor for Girls’ Life magazine since its 1994 debut, and former middle-grade acquisitions editor for HarperCollins (Zondervan). She has maintained a successful career while raising a personal focus group of four children through diapers, doctors, broken bones, college, and plagues. Learn more about Kim and follow her adventures at ChildressInk.com and Ink-a-Dink.com. You can purchase her workshops at penconeditors.com, including on editing middle-grade and YA fiction and nonfiction, creating books of excellence for young readers, How a Book is Made from Start to Finish, and Trends and Opportunities in Fiction and Nonfiction Picture Books.

Ink-a-Dink: An e-commerce children’s bookstore with a mission to instill the love of reading in future generations. Member of the American Booksellers Association, recipient of the James Patterson Bookstore Bonus Award, 2019 and 2023, now partnering with Bookshop.org for more customer choices and in support of independent bookstores everywhere. Explore more at Ink-a-Dink.com and Bookshop.org/InkADink.