Isaac Mashman Launches New Business Mashman Consulting Group

Mashman Ventures, known for its work in the personal branding space, has officially transitioned to Mashman Consulting Group (MCG), which will continue to set a new benchmark in personal branding and individual reputation management. Effective immediately, Mashman Ventures has been entirely dissolved to focus on the establishment and growth of MCG.

Isaac Mashman, the founder of Mashman Consulting Group, expressed his gratitude and excitement in a heartfelt letter to clients and supporters via Mashman Ventures’ social media:

“We are incredibly grateful for the support that Mashman Ventures has received over the last four years. We have worked to make the public relations firm a leader in the personal branding space and influence new and broader outlooks in the philosophy of personal branding. I am here now to announce that effective immediately Mashman Ventures is dissolved and our work is continuing under a new company, Mashman Consulting Group (MCG) which will be headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. You can follow MCG across all social media @mashmancg and by visiting mashmancg.com.

“We are taking the very best of our approach, expertise, and strategies to corner the marketplace and build the world’s premier consulting firm in the specializations of personal branding and individual reputation management. We’re expecting a seamless transition and will be onboarding new and previous clients as soon as this week. Our mission of helping create, maintain, and scale unrivaled personal brands continues.”

The Training by Mashman Ventures platform is also being transitioned into the new UnrivaledMCG Training Platform, which is full of evergreen and ever-growing resources.

Mashman Consulting Group will continue in the mission of delivering its proven, intensive, and organic strategies to help clients create, maintain, and scale unrivaled personal brands. The new firm will operate out of its headquarters in downtown Little Rock, Arkansas, with a commitment to nurturing the local business environment while expanding its global reach. This comes as an update to Isaac’s previous plans to move back to his home city of Jacksonville, Florida.

Mashman Consulting Group invites ambitious individuals aspiring to be followed, in demand, and respected to partner with MCG. With the transition already underway, MCG is prepared to onboard both new and returning clients, ensuring a continuation of unrivaled service.