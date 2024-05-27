“Under the Turban,” a Chronicle of One Family’s Global Quest to Understand What It Means to Be a Sikh, Airs on Documentary Showcase

Scientology Network’s Documentary Showcase, the weekly series providing a platform for Independent filmmakers to air films on important social, cultural and environmental issues, presents the US television debut of the award-winning documentary Under the Turban.

Documentary Showcase airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Under the Turban follows a young Sikh family as they travel the globe, meeting diverse communities of Sikhs from vastly different cultures to understand not only their history, but also what it means to be a Sikh in the modern world.

Directed by Satinder Garcha and co-directed by Meghan Shea and Mike Rogers, Under the Turban began with a simple question posed by Satinder’s nine-year-old daughter: “Papa, what does it mean to be a Sikh?” In answer, Satinder and his family embarked on what ultimately turned into a five-year mission to find out. The feature-length documentary follows the family as they travel the world, encountering Sikhs from every walk of life—from religious leaders and historians to ultrahip fashionistas and members of a Sikh motorcycle club—all to better understand their place in the modern world.

About Satinder Garcha

Satinder Garcha, originally from India, is the filmmaker behind the award-winning film Under the Turban. A University of Texas at Austin alumnus, Satinder first made his mark as a dot-com pioneer, later gaining renown as a luxury real estate developer and boutique hotelier. His diverse achievements include winning the prestigious Singapore Institute of Architects Award and being named council member for the School of Design and Environment at the National University of Singapore.

Under the Turban world premiered at the United Nations Association Film Festival and went on to receive meaningful recognition and acclaim.

About Meghan Shea

Meghan Shea is an award-winning director and producer. She received a Master’s in Fine Arts from The George Washington University. Shea’s work has been screened at the World Health Organization, Tribeca Film Festival and the United Nations General Assembly. Her client portfolio includes BBC StoryWorks, SONY Music, Condé Nast and more.

In an interview with Scientology Network for Documentary Showcase, Meghan conveyed her message behind the film:

“Through film, and hopefully through Under the Turban, we can share a sense of information and tolerance. And so I hope in some small way that contributes to greater understanding and greater empathy in the world and overall making the world a better place.”

About Mike Rogers

Mike Rogers has broad international experience working as a director and cinematographer with numerous production companies, including National Geographic Television, Discovery Networks, Dog Eat Dog Films, TLC, Beach House Pictures and the Smithsonian Network.

During his interview with Documentary Showcase, Mike imparted his hope for the film:

“There’s just such an openness and warmth to the people that we were able to document in this film. I really hope that comes through to viewers.”

About Documentary Showcase

Fundamental to Scientology is a humanitarian mission that extends to some 200 nations with programs for human rights, human decency, literacy, morality, drug prevention and disaster relief. For this reason, the Scientology Network provides a platform for Independent filmmakers who embrace a vision of building a better world.

Documentary Showcase debuts films weekly from award-winning Independent filmmakers whose goal is to improve society by raising awareness of social, cultural and environmental issues.

For more information, visit scientology.tv/docs.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network’s innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.