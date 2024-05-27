Hong Kong – SED to visit US

SED to visit US ***************



The Secretary for Education, Dr Choi Yuk-lin, will begin her visit to Chicago, New Orleans and New York of the United States (US) on May 27 (US time) to promote the advantages of Hong Kong as an international post-secondary education hub. She will also attend the NAFSA 2024 Annual Conference & Expo in New Orleans.



The Secretary-General of the University Grants Committee, Professor James Tang, and members of the Heads of Universities Committee Standing Committee on Internationalisation will join part of the visit.



During the trip, Dr Choi will visit local schools and exchange views with education experts to learn about the local education developments. She will also meet Hong Kong youngsters studying or working in the US.



Dr Choi will conclude her visit and return to Hong Kong on June 2. During her absence, the Under Secretary for Education, Mr Sze Chun-fai, will be the Acting Secretary for Education.