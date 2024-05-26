Groundbreaking Program Empowering Inner-city Girls to Become Drone Pilots Comes to South Los Angeles

Highlights of Drone Day LA:

Live Demonstrations: Experience the thrill of drones in action with live flight demonstrations.

Interactive Workshop: Engage in hands-on workshops designed to teach the basics of drone operation and safety protocols.

Participant Panel: Speak with current program participants who will share their experiences and the impact of the program on their lives.

Mapping Trips: Learn how girls from Los Angeles can become FAA-certified drone pilots and participate in upcoming domestic and international drone mapping trips.

Event Details:

Date: May 26, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Islah Academy, 2900 W Slauson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90043

The event is free and open to the public, with activities for the whole family to enjoy this exciting day of discovery and learning.

“We are thrilled to host Drone Day LA at Islah Academy,” said Shellie Baxter, CEO of Our Genetic Legacy. “This event represents a significant step in bringing innovative technology-based solutions to historically underserved communities of Los Angeles.”

Media Contact:

Shellie Baxter

619.889.4263

Shellie@OurGeneticLegacy.org

Join them at Drone Day LA and be a part of the future of technology in Los Angeles.

About Our Genetic Legacy:

Our Genetic Legacy is a Black woman-led organization dedicated to changing historical narratives about BIPOC history through their virtual We The People Museum. This museum revolutionizes the museum experience by employing advanced drone technology and innovative youth-led storytelling. Designed by a team of LA-based architects, it will become globally accessible in late June. Past mapping trips have included Julian, Pauma Valley, Ghana, Portugal, and the United Kingdom. The organization is currently recruiting girls to participate in upcoming mapping trips to Allensworth, Louisiana, Virginia, Nigeria, Brazil, Veracruz, and Jamaica, focusing on the history of enslaved Africans who freed themselves and established free communities before emancipation. At the core of the museum is a celebration of the rich cultural heritage that continues to shape the nation.

About Islah Academy:

Islah Academy was founded in 2014 by Imam Jihad Saafir and the South LA Muslim Community. Its purpose was to give the children in the Inner City a safe learning environment in which they could learn the Islamic principles and academic knowledge necessary to succeed in their growth. Islah Academy is a cutting-edge school in its implementation of Restorative Justice as a tool to break the School-to-Prison Pipeline.