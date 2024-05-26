J&B Solar Selected for 175 Megawatt Utility-Scale Solar Project in Michigan

J&B Solar, the nation’s leading mechanical solar contractor, has been chosen by Roncelli, Inc., one of Michigan’s largest construction services firms, to handle the mechanical construction for a 175-megawatt utility-scale solar project in Montcalm County, Michigan. Construction begins this month and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.

J&B Solar’s responsibilities will encompass the installation of all piles, racking assembly, and module installation. This project will utilize state-of-the-art GPS guided equipment to install 46,000 steel piles, to support an ATI racking system, and 320,000 solar panels.

Known for its exceptional ability to collaborate with local union halls as a merit shop, J&B Solar achieves 100% IRA and 95% union labor compliance through project-specific professional labor agreements. This strategic approach ensures the successful execution of projects and strengthens our position as the top mechanical contractor in the industry.

“This renewable energy project will bring sun-generated clean energy to power more than 30,000 Michigan homes,” said Gino Roncelli, CEO Roncelli, Inc. “Our strategy was to partner with the best in lieu of self-performance; we’re glad we did, as J&B solar is already ahead of schedule, is above quality expectations, and we’re excited to see their experience and expertise help drive this project to completion.

“We are grateful to Roncelli for their confidence in our capabilities,” said Josh Bessette, CEO of J&B Solar. “Our commitment to hiring locally and establishing a permanent presence in Michigan is driven by partnerships with clients like Roncelli. We are excited to contribute to this significant project in the great state of Michigan.”

About J&B Solar

J&B Solar is a second-generation, leading utility-scale solar contractor in North America, renowned for delivering top-quality mechanical services. With over 3 GW of installed projects, we excel in handling various foundations and racking systems and installation methods across diverse terrains. Our ownership of specialized construction equipment and skilled teams ready for rapid deployment distinguishes us in the industry. Supported by a management team with extensive experience in utility-scale projects for major power companies, developers, and EPCs, J&B Solar is equipped to seamlessly manage all mechanical scopes. Choosing J&B means partnering with a reliable contractor committed to being the #1 mechanical solar contractor in the country. For more information, visit www.jandbsolar.com or follow us on LinkedIn at LinkedIn.com/company/JandBSolar.

