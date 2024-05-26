Third Annual Stark Pride Festival Set for June 8, 2024

The Stark Pride Festival and March 2024, will be held rain or shine at Centennial Plaza and surrounding areas in downtown Canton, Ohio. Over 5,000 people are expected for the large-scale LGBTQIA+ Pride festival in its third year in Stark County. The event is open to all interested and supportive people and will feature music, entertainment, food trucks, speakers, vendors, community organizations, dancing, and activities for kids and youth. The Pride March will step off from the Cultural Center for the Arts around 1:15 pm and arrive at Centennial Plaza prior to the start of the festival opening ceremonies at 2:00 pm.

Centennial Plaza Main Stage Entertainment from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm hosted by DJ Krooze and emcees and drag performers Danyel Vasquez and Kardi Redd Diamond with performances throughout the show by Daphne’ Dupree, Denise Russel, Cherry Veneer, Poppy Lugo, Robyn Hearts, and Kaleigha Diamond.

2:00 pm Opening Ceremonies featuring the Bluecoats, En-rich-ment, Vox Audio, Sing Out, and community leaders

3:00 pm Angie Haze (Akron, Ohio)

4:30 pm The Scenic Route (Canton, Ohio)

6:00 pm Mellow Villains (Alliance, Ohio)

7:30 pm FunkyardX (Cleveland Heights, Ohio)

9:00 pm David Hernandez-American Idol Finalist

*FunkyardX and David Hernandez are made possible through a Cultural Tourism Grant from ArtsinStark and Visit Canton

Kids and Teens Activities will include face painters, inflatables, make & takes, balloon artist Rick Everhart, games, speakers with Q&A sessions, art created by youth and teens (to be raffled off) between 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm located in the lot adjacent to Centennial Plaza between Cleveland Ave NW and Court Ave NW and 4th St NW and 5th St NW. Look for the balloon arch by Inspired Balloon Designs and the “Happy Pride” sign by Card My Yard. Check in at the Headquarters Tent to participate in a scavenger hunt throughout the festival. The Eric Snow YMCA (420 3rd St NW, Canton, OH 44702) will be open for teens from 6:00 to 8:00 pm for open gym/open swim with music and snacks.

Book overnight accommodations with a special rate at the DoubleTree by Hilton Canton Downtown.

The Stark Pride Festival and March 2024 would not be possible without financial and other support from their sponsors, exhibitors, food vendors, and donors, as well as downtown Canton bars, restaurants, shops, and galleries. The City of Canton, including police, fire/EMTs, and Mayor William V. Sherer II and staff, as well as the Centennial Plaza staff from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, have worked with the Stark Pride Festival committee volunteers to bring this festival and march to Stark County for a third consecutive year. Queer In Canton, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a community center in Canton that works to cultivate community and create an equal Canton, is the fiscal sponsor of the Stark Pride Festival Committee.

Designed as a community celebration and visibility event, Stark Pride Festival and March 2024 joins similar festivals, rallies, parades, and marches across Ohio, the nation, and the world each year for the LGBTQ+ and allied communities. Pride events are often held during June of each year to commemorate the founding of the modern gay rights movement, which began after the riots in New York City in June 1969.

For more information, go to the official Stark Pride website (www.starkpride.org), Facebook or Instagram or TikTok.

About the Stark Pride Festival Committee and Queer In Canton

Founded in 2021, Stark Pride is a volunteer committee of diverse individuals that strives to be inclusive by welcoming people of all races, ages, and backgrounds. Its programs, meetings, committees, and events are open to all regardless of age, race, nationality, sex, gender status, sexual orientation, income, religion, language, ability, or immigration status. Queer In Canton, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works to cultivate community and create an equal Canton, is the fiscal sponsor of the Stark Pride Festival Committee.