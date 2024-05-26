A Red Circle Hosts Sundae Stories

A Red Circle will host its first annual Sundae Stories, a nine-week program where special guests will read aloud to the community’s children pre-K through fifth grade. Sundae Stories will be held every Sunday beginning June 2 through July 28 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Heaven’s Creamery located at 10835 W. Florissant Ave. in Ferguson, Mo. The event is free and open to the public.

All children will receive one free scoop of ice cream from Heaven’s Creamery, which is celebrating its first anniversary in business, plus a copy of one of the two books read weekly. Reading specialist Dr. Vanessa Howard will provide literacy resource support and Individualized Education Programs (IEP) consultations on June 2 and July 7. A Red Circle representative will discuss parent networking opportunities for the nonprofit’s Virtual Parent Café, a monthly resource featuring guest speakers and educational information for parents.

Special guest readers include Missouri state legislators Senator Angela Mosley, representatives Yolanda Fountain Henderson and Raychel Proudie, and former State Representative Rochelle Walton Gray. St. Louis children’s book authors Arika Parr and daughter Ava Johnson will introduce their book “But What Can You Do? A Story for Kids about Perseverance and Positive Thinking.”

Founded in 2017, A Red Circle is a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of racial equity in North St. Louis County, MO. The organization creates economic and community betterment solutions through education, employment, and empowerment. A Red Circle has four Missouri locations – Healthy Flavor Community Garden in Riverview, North County Agricultural Education Center in Pine Lawn, The Creative Spot in Ferguson, and North County Community Nexus in Bellefontaine Neighbors – to best serve the community and improve wellness opportunities for its citizens who experience healthy food access disparities in the region.

Limited seating is available for the free event. For more information about Sundae Stories, call (314) 328-2286.