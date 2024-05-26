Marriott St. Louis Grand’s Upcoming Blues, Bourbon, and Beer Event is June 12

Marriott St. Louis Grand’s next Blues, Bourbon, and Beer event will take place at its registered landmark Statler Ballroom on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. Come enjoy soulful blues music while savoring crafted bourbon, local beer, and passed desserts.

The event starts at 6:30 pm, with live blues music from 7 pm to 10:30 pm by energetic St. Louis singer-songwriter Laka and her band. Laka draws inspiration for her music from her rich musical upbringing in Missouri and captivates audiences with her powerful vocals and heartfelt lyrics.

Attendees can sip on carefully crafted bourbons, including the hotel’s custom Maker’s Mark® 1917 Grand Reserve Statler Edition, and taste a variety of local and international brews.

Tickets are $35 each and include the blues performance by Laka and her band, one drink, passed desserts, and 20% off food and beverages at the Zenia Bar & Grille. To purchase tickets for the Blues, Bourbon, and Beer event, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blues-bourbon-and-beer-event-at-marriott-st-louis-grand-tickets-902470773377.

About Marriott St. Louis Grand

A contemporary oasis in the downtown area, Marriott St. Louis Grand offers stylish accommodations for business and leisure travel. Relax and recharge in one of our 917 guest rooms, which includes 48 suites, including a suite with a Peloton Bike, featuring modern amenities like Wi-Fi and flat-screen TVs with Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, and Crackle streaming content. Greet the day with a bountiful buffet breakfast, or grab a quick bite on the go from our 8th Street Pantry. Gather in 68,000 square feet of versatile event space for meetings, weddings, and social affairs. Discover a diverse collection of popular nearby attractions, including Ballpark Village, the St. Louis Gateway Arch, Busch Stadium, and the St. Louis Zoo. After a day of work, shopping, or sightseeing, treat yourself to delectable chef-crafted cuisine at our Zenia Bar & Grille, or relax and socialize while sipping microbrews, cocktails, or wine. With a fitness center with 2 Peloton bikes and nearby public transportation, our downtown hotel offers comfort, convenience, and sophistication amid the very best of St. Louis hospitality. For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/stlmg-marriott-st-louis-grand/overview/.