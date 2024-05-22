Michelle Coffino’s “Stilettos to Steel Toes” is Set to Showcase Invaluable Business Insights at the Highly Esteemed 2024 Printers Row Lit Fest

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, May 21, 2024

The Printers Row Lit Fest is a yearly celebration that not only pays tribute to the written word but also pays homage to Chicagos vibrant publishing and literary heritage. Organized by the esteemed Near South Planning Board, this outdoor literary extravaganza is the largest of its kind in the Midwest, attracting over 100,000 enthusiastic book lovers. Immerse yourself in the world of books through captivating exhibits, engaging book signings, thought-provoking panel discussions, captivating staged readings, and an array of programs tailored for adults, young adults, and children.

Stilettos to Steel Toes empowers businesswomen with invaluable entrepreneurial ideas and concepts, enabling them to thrive and leave their mark in male-dominated industries. With a laser focus on guiding women through various business challenges, this book encourages them to explore new strategies and seize opportunities that will propel their ventures to unprecedented heights.

If youre attending the 2024 Printers Row Lit Fest, make sure to visit ReadersMagnets exhibit and discover the awe-inspiring Stilettos to Steel Toes on prominent display. ReadersMagnet is committed to supporting both established and emerging authors in showcasing their remarkable stories to the world through prestigious national and international book events like the Printers Row Lit Fest. Be sure to stop by their booth and delve into the captivating book display.

Dont let the opportunity slip away to own a copy of Stilettos to Steel Toes: Stepping Into A Mans World by Michelle Coffino, available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook/Kindle formats on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For more information about the author and her remarkable works, please visit www.mickeycoffino.com.

Quote: Stilettos to Steel Toes by Michelle Coffino, presented with utmost pride by ReadersMagnet at the 2024 Printers Row Lit Fest.

Authors Biography:

Michelle Coffino, also known as Mickey Coffino, is an acclaimed speaker, visionary, and exceptional team leader. With a global presence, she passionately delivers her empowering message at conferences around the world. Whether captivating audiences as a keynote speaker or facilitating insightful workshops, Michelle Coffino dismantles barriers that hinder your teams progress and equips them to shape a prosperous future.

Stilettos to Steel Toes

Subtitle: Stepping Into a Mans World

Author: Michelle Coffin

Genre: Business & Personal Finance

Publisher: BOWKER R R & C

Published Date: 2/8/2022″