Interbrand promotes Emma Ellis to President, London

London – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Interbrand, the worlds leading brand consultancy, has announced the promotion of Emma Ellis to President, Interbrand London. She will report to Interbrands Global CEO Gonzalo Bruj.

Emma was previously Managing Director, Interbrand London and will succeed Christian Purser in this role.

With extensive experience in branding and business strategy, Emma will lead the London office at a time of significant growth for the UK and will be responsible for the commercial growth of the London business while championing client excellence. As a role model across Interbrands global network, Emmas responsibilities will also involve continuing to build and drive an inclusive culture that empowers teams to create game-changing work.

Over her 11-year tenure at Interbrand, Emma has held four positions, starting in client services before heading into a growth role and rising through the ranks of the Executive Committee. After returning from maternity leave, Emma took the helm as Managing Director, where she broadened her remit from client experience to encompass growth and culture.

Emma has spent almost two decades collaborating with many of the worlds leading brands and businesses, and has led and delivered innovative and strategic partnerships for clients including LEGO, Siemens, Axa, Asos, Dr Martens, Vodafone, Unilever and Sony.

Alongside her role at Interbrand, Emma is a founding member of CHIEF UK and a champion of Brixton Finishing School.

Commenting on her promotion, Emma Ellis said: I am thrilled to take on the new role of President here in London having spent over a decade helping grow the business in the UK.

I am eager to combine the strengths of creativity and technology to enhance our brand offer and continuously improve with our people for our clients. We will continue focusing on the culture we have built, placing an even greater emphasis on our team who are the bedrock of our product.

Interbrands Global CEO, Gonzalo Bruj, said: Emmas deep understanding and experience in branding and business strategy make her the perfect leader for our London office. Her focus on our people and culture, our work, our technology and our growth are truly reflective of Interbrands global mission and values. There is no one more fitting to lead the UK business for its continued success and I am delighted Emma is taking this role.In June this year, Interbrand will celebrate its 50th anniversary. Throughout those 50 years the company has witnessed significant growth, transforming some of the biggest global brands including General Electrics, Bugatti, KIA, Microsoft, BMW, Nike, Starbucks and Volkswagen. This year will also see 25 years of its respected Best Global Brands Report due out in September 2024.

Interbrand has been a world leading brand consultancy for over 5 decades having pioneered iconic work and forged many of the brand building tools that are commonplace across the industry today.

In collaboration with the worlds leading brands, Interbrands global team of thinkers and makers are pioneering the future of brand building. By turning customers into active participants, Interbrand helps clients strengthen their brands on an ongoing basis its approach gives them the confidence to make Iconic Moves that spark desire and create utility, driving extraordinary results.

Interbrand is a part of Omnicoms (NYSE:OMC) Brand Consulting Group.