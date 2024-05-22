Paul D’Anna’s Humorous Analysis About the Lighter Side of the U.S. Military Set to Display at PRLF 2024

San Diego, CA – WEBWIRE – Tuesday, May 21, 2024

A very enjoyable read that brings you back to your youth when pranks were played on one another without the fear of reprisals from todays critics. No killing, no real stealing and no political message that is found in most books. Great first book. Wayne B.

The Printers Row Lit Fest prides itself in not only celebrating the history of Chicagos publishing industry but also for the opportunity for visitors to discover just how wide the range of authors is. There are best-sellers and celebrity faces, but there are also those who lived very ordinary lives, found an idea that was just very compelling, and decided to write it down for the benefit of anyone who would read.

That certainly describes the way Paul DAnna came to publish his book The Commander-in-Chiefs Trophy.

DAnnas own life story is fairly straightforward as far as most people go. He went to grammar school at St. Louis Cathedral before finishing high school at De La Salle. He then went to LSU and earned a Bachelors in Electrical Engineering that landed him long careers in IBM, Shell Oil, and Exxon.

Throughout that time though, he was an avid reader of military literature and its related publications. In 1959, he read an article about cadets at the famous West Point military academy stealing the iconic goat mascot of the United States Naval Academy.

The funny story left quite an impression on DAnna, and he never stopped thinking of ways he himself wouldve gone about it. And thus, the seeds of the book were planted. Not long after he then saw another seemingly unrelated article about the prestigious Commander-in-Chiefs football trophy and realized he had quite a fun tale to tell if he mixed it up.

All it took was the large amount of free time granted to him during the COVID lockdown, and the book had practically written itself with him simply dedicating an hour to the manuscript every day.

Visitors to the 2024 Printers Row Lit Fest can find the results of Paul H. DAnnas efforts when The Commander-in-Chiefs Trophy goes on display at the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnets exhibit. The event will be held at its historic venue Printers Row Park, 620 S. Dearborn St (Ida B Wells & Polk), Chicago, Illinois, on September 7-8, 2024. Get a copy today on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

The Commander-in-Chiefs Trophy

Author: Paul H. DAnna

Published date: August 16, 2022

Publisher: Excel Book Writing

Genre: History & Military

Author Bio

Paul H. DAnna went to St. Louis Cathedral grammar school and De La Salle High School. From there he went to LSU and received a Bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering. He went to work for IBM in Huntsville, Alabama, and programmed the IBM 360 computers. Next, he held positions at Shell Oil Company and Exxon Mobil. In 1992 he started his own business named PC CONSULTANTS. In 2010 he retired from everyday work and started growing mirlitons.