The Gorden Companies Announces Sale of Sedona Self Storage in Sedona

Jeff Gorden of Keller Williams Commercial has arranged the sale of Sedona Self Storage in Sedona, AZ. The self-storage facility sold May 7, 2024 for $1,150,000. The property spans 9,062 in existing RSF and provides 93 existing spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller of the storage.

Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “The sale of Sedona Self Storage is another example of the premium we’ve been able to achieve for sellers. Our team has arranged the sale of multiple properties such as this one. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to the new projects.”

Jeff Gorden is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specializes in self-storage and RV storage investment properties.

Gorden’s team is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 480-331-8880.